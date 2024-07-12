ENHYPEN unleash their romantic side in the sweet love track XO (Only If You Say Yes); Watch music video

ENHYPEN made a comeback with the album ROMANCE: UNTOLD along with the music video of their title track XO (Only If You Say Yes). The group proved their talent and skills once again with the release of their latest song. ROMANCE: UNTOLD is the group's second full length album.

They are known for their powerful performances and intricate choreographies which keep the viewers hooked. Their catchy music and performances have kept fans coming back for more.

ENHYPEN wows with XO (Only If You Say Yes)

On July 12, ENHYPEN released their track XO (Only If You Say Yes) along with their latest album ROMANCE: UNTOLD. The members play men in love and show their romantic side. The song has a catchy beat along with synth sounds. It is definitely an earworm and will play in the mind for a long time. Adding to that, ENHYPEN members displayed their dance skills once more with their powerful and smooth moves. Watch the music video below.

More about ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN was formed through the K-pop survival show I-LAND in 2020.

I-LAND was a K-pop survival show by HYBE and CJ ENM. The K-pop boy group ENHYPEN was formed through this show. 23 contestants participated in the show and Yang Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Niki, Lee Hee Seung, Park Sunghoon, and Kim Sunoo made it to the final lineup. The group quickly gained a global fanbase because of the show and it only increased with their debut.

The group made their debut in November 2020 with their first extended playlist Border: Day One. They are known for their tracks like Bite Me, Polaroid Love, Drunk-Dazed and more.

