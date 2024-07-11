Top 9 NewJeans songs that are a must on your K-pop playlist

NewJeans’ songs have established the quintet’s place in K-pop with a series of chart-topping hits that blend the '90s and '00s-inspired R&B with infectious melodies and powerful vocals. From their debut smash Attention to their latest Japanese releases like Supernatural, NewJeans consistently delivers songs that resonate globally.

Tracks like Hype Boy, Ditto, and Super Shy showcase their versatility and knack for crafting memorable tunes. Whether you're into upbeat anthems or soulful ballads, NewJeans offers something for every listener, making them a standout in the contemporary K-pop scene.

On that note, here are 9 best NewJeans songs to listen to

9 NewJeans songs that are a must-listen for every K-pop fan

1. Attention

Attention is NewJeans’ debut single, surprise-released on July 22, 2022. Featuring a groovy early 2000s R&B vibe, the track, co-written by member Danielle, captivates with dynamic key changes and minimal instrumentation.

It received critical acclaim, topping multiple year-end best song lists and debuting at number one on Billboard's South Korea Songs chart. Attention firmly established NewJeans as a fresh and impactful presence in K-pop.

2. Hype Boy

Hype Boy by NewJeans is an ear-worming track from their debut EP, released on August 1, 2022. This future bass and pop song, co-written by member Hanni, features pulsing synthesizers and a nostalgic 2000s vibe.

Critically acclaimed for its dreamy production and catchy chorus, Hype Boy achieved significant chart success, earning double platinum certification in South Korea and platinum in Japan. It solidified NewJeans' presence in the K-pop industry.

3. Cookie

Cookie by NewJeans, released on August 1, 2022, is a club-oriented R&B and pop track with a unique Jersey club bridge. Despite its catchy and minimal hip-hop beat, the song sparked controversy due to perceived inappropriate innuendos in its lyrics, given the members' ages.

Nonetheless, Cookie received positive reviews for its adventurous style and groove, achieving notable chart success in South Korea, Japan, and Singapore.

4. Ditto

Ditto by NewJeans, released on December 19, 2022, became a monumental hit, topping South Korea's Circle Digital Chart for a record-breaking 13 weeks. Its blend of Baltimore club, balladic electronic, and dance influences resonated globally, peaking at number eight on the Billboard Global 200 and achieving chart-topping status across multiple Asian countries.

The song's nostalgic production and heartfelt lyrics about platonic love garnered widespread acclaim, earning NewJeans numerous awards, including Song of the Year at major music ceremonies in 2023.

5. OMG

OMG by NewJeans is a blend of R&B, hip hop, and pop, characterized by its infectious beats and poignant lyrics exploring themes of young love and devotion. Released in January 2023, the song soared to international acclaim, topping charts in South Korea and making waves on TikTok.

Inspired by Park Chan Wook's film, its music video creatively depicts each member in a mental hospital setting, adding depth to its narrative appeal. OMG stands out as a standout hit, praised for its catchy production and emotive storytelling.

6. Super Shy

Super Shy by NewJeans is a vibrant blend of liquid drum and bass, bubblegum pop, and Jersey club, celebrated for its catchy beats and heartfelt lyrics. Released in July 2023 as part of their EP Get Up, the song quickly topped charts globally, including a notable stint at number one on South Korea's Circle Digital Chart.

The music video, set against the lively backdrop of Lisbon, features the group's energetic choreography and youthful charm, solidifying its status as a standout hit.

7. ETA

ETA by NewJeans is a high-energy Baltimore club track that combines funky air horns and lively drum breaks with a mellow melody, creating a dynamic sonic experience. Released as part of their EP Get Up in July 2023, the song's music video, shot entirely on a smartphone in Barcelona, adds a cinematic flair.

It follows NewJeans through a pool party turned dramatic, capturing themes of friendship, betrayal, and retribution, earning acclaim and multiple music show awards.

8. Cool With You

Cool with You by NewJeans immerses listeners in a lush blend of UK garage beats and soulful vocals, celebrated for its distinctive sound and captivating visuals. Released as part of their EP Get Up in July 2023, the song's dual music videos, directed by Shin Woo Seok and set in Barcelona, weave a modern tale inspired by Cupid and Psyche.

Featuring Jung Ho Yeon and Tony Leung, the videos explore themes of invisible love and divine interference, beautifully complementing the track's dreamy, introspective vibe.

9. Supernatural

Supernatural by NewJeans marks their official debut in the Japanese music market with a mesmerizing blend of samples from Manami and Pharrell's Back of My Mind. Released alongside Right Now in June 2024, the track showcases their evolving sound, described as an infusion of eclectic beats and Sambass influences.

With visuals curated by Takashi Murakami and collaborations with Hiroshi Fujiwara, NewJeans continues to captivate globally, setting the stage for their upcoming album and world tour.

In conclusion, NewJeans’ songs have undeniably carved a niche in K-pop, showcasing their unique blend of retro-inspired R&B and modern pop sensibilities. With hits like Attention, Hype Boy, and Supernatural, the quintet continues to captivate audiences worldwide. Their ability to deliver both energetic anthems and heartfelt ballads ensures a broad appeal, making them a versatile and dynamic force in the industry.

Whether you're a long-time fan or new to their music, these 9 tracks are essential listening for anyone looking to experience the best of NewJeans. Dive into their discography and let their vibrant sound enrich your K-pop playlist.

