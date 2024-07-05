ENHYPEN previews melodious title track XO (Only If You Say Yes) and its dance challenge from upcoming comeback album ROMANCE: UNTOLD; Watch

ENHYPEN is locked and loaded for its blazing comeback with the upcoming album ROMANCE: UNTOLD which will take ahead the story of their vampire saga.

In new developments surprising the fans, ENHYPEN dropped a melodious preview of the title track of the upcoming album, the song is titled XO. The boy group also gave a sneak of the XO dance challenge.

ENHYPEN drops a sneak peek of the title track XO, along with a creative dance challenge

On July 5, 2024, ENHYPEN revealed a special sneak peek of the title track XO (Only If You Say Yes) from their upcoming comeback album ROMANCE: UNTOLD. XO is a romantic melodious track with pumping beats and an addictive hook.

Meanwhile, the boy group has also previewed the dance challenge ahead of the album release. ENHYPEN has created an adorable and creative dance challenge for their romantic title track XO with flawless steps creating the words X and O.

Watch ENHYPEN’s preview of the title track XO and its dance challenge here:

Meanwhile, ENHYPEN is set to make a blazing comeback with ROMANCE: UNTOLD their second studio album on July 12, 2024, at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST). The album is set to have a total of 10 tracks along with a collaboration with American singer Jvke for the English version of XO (Only If You Say Yes).

Advertisement

Previously, the boy group had dropped a captivating UNTOLD Concept Cinema written and directed by the Ballerina director Lee Chung Hyun on June 22, 2024.

Watch ENHYPEN’s UNTOLD Concept Cinema here:

Know more about ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN has emerged as one of the most followed K-pop boy groups around the world with its addictive tracks and striking visuals and performances. ENHYPEN is made up of seven members namely Jay, Heeseung, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Ni-ki.

In the most recent news, Jay collaborated with Japanese rock band GLAY on the track whodunit which was released on May 29, 2024. He was a co-writer for the song as well.

Meanwhile, ENHYPEN also dropped a special album MEMORABILIA for their webtoon DARK MOON: The Blood Altar on May 13, 2024.