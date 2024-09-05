ENHYPEN's personal info stolen, flight seat blocked by sasaeng fans; BELIFT LAB to sue perpetrators

The K-pop boy band ENHYPEN’s personal information has recently been stolen by stalkers who are typically referred to as sasaeng fans. The members’ flight details were illegally obtained causing immense chaos while boarding the flight. BELIFT LAB has stated that they will be taking strong action against the perpetrators.

On September 5, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Xsports News reported that while returning from China sasaeng fans had illegally obtained ENHYPEN’s flight information, registered with the airline without permission, and arbitrarily selected their seats. Additionally, it was revealed that these fans intentionally blocked seat changes to force the members into seats they desired.

This behavior appears to be an attempt by extreme sasaeng fans to sit near the artists, board the same flight, or take unauthorized photos. The group tried to change to a different flight during their return from China but found that some members were unable to assign seats.

After contacting the airline (Air China), ENHYPEN confirmed that someone had already used some of the member's personal information to register with the airline. Furthermore, the contact details were registered under a Chinese phone number, and it was intentionally set up to block seat changes. As a result, the members had to verify their identity at the airport to change their seats.

BELIFT LAB, the company representing ENHYPEN, informed the South Korean media house Newsen that they are implementing strict measures to address the illegal acquisition and sale of flight information. The agency emphasized its commitment to safeguarding its artists.

ENHYPEN, The South Korean K-pop group consists of seven members: Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon, and Niki. Managed by BELIFT LAB, the group was formed by a survival reality show called I-LAND. With the extended play Border: Day One, they made their debut in 2020. Moreover, they released their first Korean album, Dimension: Dilemma, along with the music video for the title track, Tamed-Dashed.

The group made their much-anticipated comeback with the album ROMANCE: UNTOLD in 2024 alongside the music video for the title track XO (Only If You Say Yes).

