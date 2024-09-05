Stray Kids’ ATE takes top spot on Billboard’s World Albums chart for 6th straight week

Stray Kids made their much-anticipated comeback with Ate in July 2024. The record was extremely well-received by fans and became a chart-topping success during its initial release. Moreover, the album has managed to maintain its position in the first rank of the Billboard’s World Albums chart for multiple weeks now.

Billboard recently revealed the artists that grabbed positions on the World Albums chart and Stray Kids took the top spot on the list. They took the first rank for the sixth consecutive week, which means that it has been ranking no.1 on the chart every single week since its release. BTS’ Jimin’s Muse ranks in the second position, followed by ENHYPEN’s ROMANCE: UNTOLD ranking in the third place.

Moreover, the ATE has secured the 50th position on Billboard 200 and is spending its sixth consecutive week on the chart. The album took the seventh position on both the Top Album Sales chart and the Top Current Album Sales chart in its sixth week, making it one of the week's best-selling albums in the United States. The group is currently ranked at 35 on the Billboard’s Artist 100 chart.

Formed by JYP Entertainment, Stray Kids comprises eight members, which include Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. The members of the group were selected from the survival show with the same name as the group, organized by the company. However, the group soared to popularity with releasing the song God’s Menu from their first studio album, Go Live.

Additionally, the group released a single titled Lose My Breath featuring popular pop star Charlie Puth in 2024. It was the group's first comeback since the release of their eighth EP, ROCK-STAR, on November 10, 2024. Moreover, they also headlined one of the biggest music festivals, Lollapalooza, in Chicago in August 2024. Furthermore, the group recently performed at BST Hyde Park in London and I-Days in Milan in July 2024.

