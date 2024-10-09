Epik High's Lovely Runner poster parody goes viral; Tablo apologizes to Byeon Woo Seok in hilarious confession

Epik High will be holding their upcoming Seoul concerts at the end of this year. The band announced the details of their concerts through parody posters of Lovely Runner and Exhuma. Band member Tablo revealed how they were scored that they'd be sued for the poster but Byeon Woo Seok's agency's director (VARO Entertainment) liked the poster and also added it to his social media story and even tagged the actor.

On October 8, Epik High announced their upcoming 2024 EPIK HIGH SEOUL CONCERT through hilarious parody posters of Lovely Runner and Exhuma. Their concerts will be held from December 20 to 22 at the Olympic Handball Gymnasium. For the posters, members posed as the actors and recreated them. See the viral parody poster below.

In his recent post, Tablo shared that they were afraid that they'd be sued for the posters but surprisingly, VARO Entertainment's director, not only shared the poster on his story but also tagged Byeon Woo Seok. Continuing, Tablo added that since the actor was tagged, he must have seen the poster and for this, the rapper apologized to him. He also invited them to attend the concert.

The drama Lovely Runner tells the story of Im Sol who has immense love for her idol Ryu Seon Jae who is one of the top celebrities. Due to an incident during her childhood, she could not follow her dreams but in those times of distress, she found comfort with her idol. Unfortunately, Ryu Seon Jae passes away untimely. Im Sol is transported to the past where she can change the course of time.

Byeon Woo Seok took on the role of Ryu Sun Jae a top idol in the industry.

Byeon Woo Seok made his debut in 2018 with the drama Dear My Friends. His big break was with the drama Secret Crushes Season 3 as he took on the main role. The actor has appeared in hits like Record of Youth, Moonshine, and Strong Girl Namsoon.

