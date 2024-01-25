10 Best Korean rappers of all time: BTS' SUGA, G-Dragon, Jessi, and more

BTS’ SUGA and RM, Jessi, Yoon Mi Rae, CL, Loco and many more Korean rappers have proved their writing and rapping skills many times. From freestyle to speed, there is nothing that these artists lack. They have captured the hearts of the listers with their enchanting words and flow. Their raps are powerful, and meaningful and spread positive messages. Here is a look at the 10 best Korean rappers of all time.

BTS’ SUGA

BTS’ SUGA is a rapper and music producer. He has impressed the audience by creating amazing music and lyrics. He is currently serving in the military. The rapper has been working in the music industry since pre-debut and was involved with creating music. His latest release was his debut solo album D-Day which dropped in April 2023 with the lead singles People Pt. 2 and Haegeum.

G-Dragon

BIGBANG made their debut in 2006 with the album BigBang Vol. 1. The group's claim to fame was their songs Haru Haru and Last Farewell in 2008. They gained international popularity with tracks like Fantastic Baby, BANG BANG BANG, Blue and Loser. G-Dragon is one of the most well-known rappers of Korea. He is also a global fashion icon and producer. It is expected that he’ll be making a comeback in 2024 with his solo album.

Zico

Zico made his debut in 2011 as the leader of the group Block B. He debuted as a solo artist in 2014. He is a well-known rapper and has collaborated with many artists. His track Any Song which was released in 2020 became a viral sensation as many celebrities, influencers and fans took on the Any Song challenge. His production company KOZ Entertainment was acquitted by HYBE in 2021.

Jessi

Jessi debuted back in 2005. Since then she has had a long journey and finally found success. She had departed from P Nation in July 2022. The Nunu Nana artist signed with MORE VISION this year marking her new beginnings in 2023. Her latest release was Gum which was released in October 2023. This marked her comeback after a year of hiatus. She had also taken part in the show Unpretty Rapstars and rose to fame.

BTS’ RM

BTS’ leader RM released his first album as a soloist Indigo in December 2022. The album is a representation of his life and feelings from his late 20s. His tracks are meaningful and don't usually come with dance performances. His latest album Indigo featured various artists like Epik High's Tablo, Youjeen, Anderson .Paak, Colde and many more. RM has also worked on many tracks of BTS.

CL

CL debuted as a member of 2ne1. The group was formed in 2009 and includes members CL, Bom, Minzy and Sandra Park. They made their debut with Lollipop in 2009 which was in collaboration with BIGBANG. This was followed up with their hit single Fire. Over the years, the group made many hit songs like I Am the Best, Lonely, Fire and more. In 2022, the members reunited for their Coachella Music Festival performance. CL has dropped hits like Spicy and Hello Bitches.

Yoon Mi Rae

Yoon Mi Rae is a multitalented artist. She is not just a rapper but a singer, songwriter and producer. She is also a member of the hip-hop trio MFBTY. The group includes amazing rappers Yoon Mi Rae, Tiger JK and rapper Bizzy. She made her debut in 1997 as a part of the group Uptown. Some of her hits include Law, Flower and more.

Epik High

Epik High is a hip-hop trio which debuted in 2003 with their first album Map of Human Soul and followed it up with their next album High Society in 2004. Epik High was also the first Korean act to perform at Coachella and they opened the door for many artists to perform at the grand music festival. Members include Tablo, Mithra Jin, and DJ Tukutz. Their latest release was Screen Time which featured SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi.

Beenzino

The Korean rapper made his debut as a part of the hip-hop duo Hot Clip in 2010. Before that, he was a member of the rap duo Jazzyfacts. In 2012, the rapper debuted as a soloist with his digital single I’ll Be Back. His track Camp which gained recognition for its music video from various film festivals is from his latest album NOWITZKI which was released in June 2023.

(G)I-DLE’s Soyeon

(G)I-DLE’s Soyeon has established herself as a musical genius and has created many songs with multiple credits under her belt. She has not only impressed with her rap but also with music that is catchy and meaningful. 2023 was a phenomenal year for the (G)I-DLE. They released hits like Nxxde, Queencard, and HEAT which became global sensations.

Conclusion

Loco, Tiger JK, Jay Park, Changmo, Winner’s Mino, GRAY and many more are as good a rapper as included in the list. Korean rappers have a charm which is quick and easy to enjoy. They talk about all issues ranging from social-political to love and mental health and much more. Though there might be a language barrier, one is missing out on these treasures. Regardless of knowing Korean, give their art a try with subtitles and lyrics to get a better understanding.

