Lovely Runner director drops never-seen-before PICS with cast including Byeon Woo Seok, Kim Hye Yoon and more

On September 5th, director Yoon Jong Ho shared photos of the Lovely Runner cast and crew on his newly created Instagram account. The time-slip series, which concluded on May 28th, featured Kim Hye Yoon, Byeon Woo Seok, Song Geon Hee, and more. With its compelling storyline, stellar cast chemistry, beautiful cinematography, top-notch romance, and memorable OSTs, the series made such an impact that fans are still captivated months later. It seems the cast and crew are just as unable to move on from it just like their fans!

The director shared some never-before-seen photos of the team enjoying lunch and happily posing together. Fans were thrilled to see their favorite on-screen couple, Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok, posing together. In the caption, the director expressed his ongoing love and support for everyone involved with Lovely Runner.

He wrote “I want to say that I always love and support those who are in this picture and are returning to their daily lives and preparing for a new start lol. I know you're all busy, but let's make good memories on time. Photos of memories. It hasn't been long, but it looks like an old picture lol.”

The story of Lovely Runner is one of faith, dreams and love. In the high-stakes world of stardom, Ryu Sun Jae (played by Byeon Woo Seok) shines as a top-tier celebrity whose public success hides the exhaustion of his private life. Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon), an ardent admirer of Sun Jae, finds comfort in his music after a childhood accident derailed her own dreams.

When news breaks of Sun Jae's tragic accident, Sol is heartbroken. However, fate offers a twist: she is transported 15 years into the past, to 2008, when Sun Jae was a 19-year-old high school student. Seizing this as a chance from Heaven, Sol resolves to alter the course of destiny for both of them, while navigating the complexities of changing the past.

The series was initially published as a web novel on KakaoPage from July to September 2020, written by Kim Bbang. It was later adapted into a webtoon by illustrator Doong Doong, which debuted in September 2021. Writer Lee Si Eun mentioned that the character Im Sol was specifically created with actress Kim Hye Yoon in mind. Additionally, it was revealed that the series took a solid three years to produce and was offered to several actors before Byeon Woo Seok ultimately secured the role.

