‘HYBE overlooking importance’: BTS’ Jungkook's absence from Superbowl called 'missed opportunity' by Korean critic

BTS’ Jungkook was propelled to phenomenal global stardom with his debut solo album, GOLDEN. In particular, many of his songs in this album featured global artists like Usher, Jack Harlow, and Latto. It was recently revealed that Usher, who collaborated with him on a remix version of Standing Next to You, invited him to perform alongside him at the 2024 Superbowl. However, he reportedly declined it. This is now being criticized as a ‘missed opportunity’.

The reason for Jungkook’s not accepting Usher’s invitation was nothing but ongoing military enlistment. The K-pop idol began his mandatory military service back in December 2023, while the 2024 Superbowl was held in February. Regarding his absence, a cultural critic Kim Heon Sik commented “It was the result of HYBE overlooking the importance of this stage.” He also expressed his deep regrets for the management of the artist, explaining that had he attended, he would have been able to show his power as a soloist while also strengthening BTS’ global status.

ARMYs also expressed their frustration pointing out that if his enlistment would have delayed just by two months, he could have performed alongside Usher. Especially, fans are angered since the Superbowl halftime show is considered one of the best stages across the globe. Music royalties like Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Bruno Mars, Rihanna, and more have taken center stage over many years. Had Jungkook accepted Usher’s invitation, he would have been the first K-pop artist to take over the NFL Superbowl stage.

However, since the reports of his alleged cancellation came to light, BTS’ agency HYBE only commented, “We have nothing to say.”

Regarding this, Korean media outlets also pointed out that Jungkook was under 30 when he enlisted so he could have easily postponed it. In South Korea, men who have contributed to the national prestige in the field of pop culture and arts are able to postpone their military service until they are 30. They just need to receive a letter of recommendation for the same from the Ministry of Culture, Tourism, and Sports.

It was noted that when Jungkook performed at the 2020 FIFA World Cup ceremony, he attained an unprecedented standard of global success. Had he performed in the 2024 Superbowl, he would have been able to further sell his position.

