EVERGLOW's Aisha to sit out of 2024 PULSE & HEART tour in US and Latin America due to decline in physical health

EVERGLOW’s Aisha will be taking a temporary break from the group’s much anticipated PULSE & HEART tour across the U.S. and Latin America due to health concerns. On September 20, 2024, Yuehua Entertainment, the label managing the K-pop girl group released an official statement announcing that Aisha’s deteriorating physical condition has made it necessary for her to step back and focus on recovery.

Yuehua Entertainment shared:

“Hello, this is Yuehua Entertainment.

We would like to express our gratitude to all the fans who have always loved and supported EVERGLOW. We wish to update on Aisha’s participation in the 2024 EVERGLOW US & LATAM TOUR PULSE & HEART.

Prior to tour rehearsals, Aisha’s physical condition significantly declined and consequentially visited the hospital, where the medical professionals advised that she requires ample rest. Although Aisha has expressed a strong desire to participate in the tour, after extensive internal discussions, we have decided that focusing on her recovery is the top priority.

Therefore, Aisha will not participate in the 2024 EVERGLOW US & LATAM TOUR starting from September 27, including the Fansign event in LA scheduled for September 24th. The tour and the event will proceed with the remaining five members.

We will do our utmost to support Aisha in her recovery.

We apologize for any concerns this unexpected news may cause and appreciate your understanding.

Thank you.”

The news comes as a disheartening moment to many fans who were excited to see all six members perform together during the tour. Aisha, known for her charismatic stage presence and powerful performances, has expressed her desire to join the tour despite her condition, but the decision to prioritize her health ultimately took precedence.

Meanwhile, the PULSE & HEART tour, which kicked off on September 12, will now proceed with the remaining five members; E:U, Sihyeon, Mia, Onda, and Yiren, continuing the scheduled performances and events. Fans in Los Angeles were also informed that the fansign event, originally set to feature all members, will go ahead without Aisha.

EVERGLOW, celebrated for their girl crush concept and power-packed performances, has built a solid reputation globally, particularly with hits like Adios and La Di Da. While Aisha’s absence will be felt, fans are sending their well-wishes for her speedy recovery, eager to see her back in action once she is fully healthy.

