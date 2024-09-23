Everything to know about BTS' leader's upcoming documentary film RM: Right People, Wrong Place; Release date, tickets and more

BTS' RM's documentary film RM: Right People, Wrong Place will be screening at the 29th Busan International Film Festival. The rapper had released his second solo album earlier this year and the documentary will follow his journey in making the album and releasing it. Anticipation runs high as the global artist will be making yet another mark in the industry. Here is everything you need to know about RM's upcoming documentary film RM: Right People, Wrong Place.

RM: Right People, Wrong Place: Release date and time

RM: Right People, Wrong Place will be premiering on October 7 at 8 pm KST. The 29th Busan International Film Festival is scheduled to take place from October 2 to 11. A global release is yet to be announced.

Tickets

The tickets for the 2024 Busan International Film Festival will go live on September 24. The tickets can be bought from the box office and online from their website from 10 am to 12 pm KST. Reservations and cancellations for this screening are not accepted.

Where

The documentary has been selected for the Open Cinema session at the film festival. It will be screening at the Busan Cinema Center’s outdoor BIFF Theater

What is RM: Right People, Wrong Place about

This documentary, RM: Right People, Wrong Place, follows the journey behind BTS leader RM’s second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person. It reflects on the final chapter of his twenties as he prepares for his mandatory military service. It gives an intimate look into the life of Kim Namjoon.

According to the Busan International Film Festival website, RM: Right People, Wrong Place opens with nostalgic, grainy footage, chronicling events from February 8 to November 10, 2023, like journal entries. The film portrays a collaborative effort like a small festival, where close friends gather to share ideas, burgers, and whiskey.

The documentary showcases how RM seeks to craft an album that is entirely his own, traveling to unfamiliar places where he can be himself and explore more. The film is both an exploration of the album's creation and a record of RM’s unique youth.

Cast and crew

RM: Right People, Wrong Place has been directed by Lee Seokjun who is also known for projects like Rala Choi Photo Exhibition FEEL LOST and Vasari DAO Genesis Collection Promethean Capsule By EJ Hyun. His most notable work is Mechanism, He has also directed music videos for BTS' J-Hope and So!YoON!.

RM RM, San Yawn, JNKYARD, Sehoon JANG and Jimin SON also make an appearance in the film.

More about RM

RM is the leader and rapper of BTS. He is renowned for his deep, introspective lyrics and exceptional leadership. The rapper has also participated in creating much of BTS' music. As a soloist, he is known for his thought-provoking music.

BTS' RM released his latest solo album Right Place, Wrong Person on May 28. Since its release, the song has been garnering a lot of love and attention from fans and critics. Along with the album, he dropped the music video for the title track, LOST. RM had also impressed with his first solo album, Indigo, in 2022.

He is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service.

