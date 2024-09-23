‘Not my thing’: GOT7’s Mark lightens mood with hilarious best man speech at younger brother’s wedding; WATCH

GOT7’s Mark recently attended his brother’s wedding, reuniting with his friends and family. He transformed into Joey Tuan’s best man, dazzling in formal fit. The highlight of the ceremony was his speech when he lightened up the whole mood with a hilarious take on ‘public speaking’. The K-pop idol also didn’t forget to hit the floor, showing off his slick moves.

On September 23, Mark’s younger brother, Joey Tuan, tied the knot to his bride, Abigail. The GOT7 member attended the wedding as the groom’s best man. In a neutral-colored formal fit, he shined bright but not too much, leaving the spotlight for the couple.

When the time came for his best man speech, the K-pop idol took the floor with his unmatched humor, saying, “ I have the honor of standing here today as my younger brother Joey's best man. I'm no stranger to being in front of crowds but public speaking is not really my thing, so... thank you.”

Mark hilariously left the spot abruptly before taking the mic again to say, “Just kidding.” The clip, which was posted online, instantly went viral, and his fans couldn’t help but praise his ability to lighten up the mood anywhere. He also took over the dance floor, showing off his smooth moves.

Advertisement

Watch the clips of Mark at his brother’s wedding here:

Mark Tuan, mononomously known as Mark is a member of the popular boy band GOT7. Born in America, he is a Taiwanese K-pop idol who has a huge fanbase all over the world. He is positioned as the group’s rapper, lead dancer, sub-vocalist, and visual member. He is most renowned for his irresistible charm and the ability to communicate with fans easily.

Apart from GOT7, Mark has also made a name for himself as a soloist. On January 11, 2020, he made his solo debut with his first Chinese digital single, Outta My Head, which marked a strong start for him.

Then in 2022, he released his first studio album The Other Side. On July 23, 2024, he released a new single titled SUPERPOWER in collaboration with KISS OF LIFE’s Julie and Natty for the VALORANT video game.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook’s GOLDEN track Yes or No hits 200 million Spotify streams, becoming his 8th solo song to achieve feat