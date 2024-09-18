BTS’ RM finds joy in reaching halfway mark in military service; reveals how he spent Chuseok holiday

RM, the leader of the popular K-pop group BTS, recently reconnected with his fans and answered several questions during an interactive session. He shared that what has made him happiest recently is the fact that his military service is nearly halfway complete. Additionally, the K-pop artist discussed how he spent his time during the Chuseok holidays.

On September 18, 2024, RM took to the fan communication platform Weverse to engage with fans. Among the many questions he answered, one stood out: what has made him happy lately? RM cheekily responded that his ongoing military service is 50% complete, with only half remaining, which has brought him immense joy.

This candid response made fans both laugh and feel emotional, as RM has been absent from the music scene for many months. His passion for creating music seems to make him impatient, a sentiment that his fans clearly share.

Moreover, one of the fans also asked him what he did during the Chuseok holidays. It is a holiday known as Korean Thanksgiving where families spend quality time together. He replied that he did all the leisurely things, such as working out and watching YouTube. Moreover, he also did some reading and ate a lot of good food.

RM, or Kim Namjoon, the leader of the boy band BTS, is known not just for his rapping skills but also for his exceptional talent for songwriting. Ahead of his official debut as a solo artist, he released his first mixtape, RM, in 2015 and his second mixtape, Mono, in 2018. The artist officially debuted as a solo artist in 2022 with his first studio album, Indigo, with the title track Wild Flower. The album received immense attention from fans and garnered commercial success.

Currently, the rapper, songwriter, and producer is enlisted in the South Korean mandatory military service and will be discharged around 2025. Amid his service, he released the pre-recorded solo album Right Place, Wrong Person on May 24, 2024, along with the music video for the single LOST, Come back to me and Groin.