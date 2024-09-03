BTS leader Kim Namjoon's documentary film RM: Right People, Wrong Place to be released globally in theatres post BIFF screening

RM, who not long ago made a comeback with his second solo album Right People, Wrong Place, will soon be making history as the first member of BTS to debut at the esteemed BIFF. RM’s documentary RM: Right People, Wrong Place will make a debut at the 29th Busan Film Festival and after the screening, the film will be globally released in theatres.

On September 3, 2024, BTS’ agency BIGHIT MUSIC announced that leader RM will be releasing his solo documentary RM: Right People, Wrong Place will premiere at the esteemed 29th Busan International Film Festival also known as BIFF. This year BIFF will take place from October 2 to 11, 2024.

Meanwhile, RM: Right People, Wrong Place will be a documentary that will capture the process of making the album and Kim Namjoon’s journey to search for his true self. In the description of RM: Right People, Wrong Place, it calls RM “Artist” and “human Kim Namjoon” which somehow is set parallel to Right and Wrong.

The idea that the documentary brings forth is that RM as he confesses sometimes feels like “an outsider in conventional settings”(Right Place, Wrong Person) and at other times “out of place in unusual situations” (Right Person, Wrong Place).

RM: Right People, Wrong Place will chronicle the story of eight months leading to RM’s military enlistment and the entire creation of his second solo album Right Place, Wrong Person. The film will capture deeply personal moments.

It will further follow RM as he takes the journey to explore his true self both as an artist and as an individual, Kim Namjoon.

RM: Right People, Wrong Place has been selected in the Open Cinema category and will premiere at Busan Cinema Center’s outdoor BIFF Theater. The film will be later released globally in theatres for the fans.

The tickers for the premier at the Busan International Film Festival will be later revealed on the BIFF website while fryer information for the film’s global theatrical will be given later.

Meanwhile, RM released his second album Right Place, Wrong Person on May 24, 2024, alongside the lead track LOST!

