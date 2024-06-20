Ex-FIFTY FIFTY members Saena, Aran and Sio to attend first trial for contract dispute with former agency in August

FIFTY FIFTY is the girl group that became a legend by reaching the heights of popularity soon after their debut. But they hit a bit of an obstacle when three out of four members had a falling out with their agency ATTRAKT.

In new developments, it has been known that ex-FIFTY FIFTY members Saena, Aran, and Sio will be attending their first trial for a contract dispute with former agency ATTRAKT in August.

FIFTY FIFTY created history with their viral single Cupid and became a worldwide sensation however, it was all short-lived as in June 2023, all members filed for an injunction to terminate their contracts with ATTRAKT. The injunction was later dismissed by court after which Keena returned to the agency.

Following this, in December 2023, ATTRAKT filed a lawsuit worth 13 billion KRW on charges of fraud, breach of duty, and obstruction of business against Saena, Aran, Sio, and their parents.

On June 20, 2024, the date for the first trial in the contract dispute between the three ex-FIFTY FIFTY members and ATTRAKT was announced to be August 29. This comes after the defendants in this case, Saena Aran and Sio have submitted their responses to the complaints hence, confirming the date for the first trial.

Know FIFTY FIFTY

FIFTY FIFTY created history by entering Billboard Hot 100 within just 130 days of their debut with their viral hit Cupid. The achievement set a record for being the shortest period to secure a place on the chart in the history of K-pop.

FIFTY FIFTY debuted with their debut EP THE FIFTY on November 18, 2022. The group went on to gain international popularity with the release of their single album The Beginning: Cupid on February 24, 2023. The song became a big hit worldwide and a viral song on TikTok.

The group also released a version of Cupid with American singer Sabrina Carpenter on August 18, 2023.

In recent news, on June 14, FIFTY FIFTY announced they will be returning as a 5 member group with Keena and four new members.

