ATTRAKT teases new FIFTY FIFTY members’ FIRST LOOK on Keena’s birthday; see here

FIFTY FIFTY will soon re-debut with four new members and Keena from the group’s previous lineup. The group’s agency ATTRAKT has finally teased the new members' lineup on Keena’s 22nd birthday, before their official debut in September 2024.

ATTRAKT surprisingly teases new FIFTY FIFTY members’ lineup

On July 9, Keena celebrated her 22nd birthday with the new FIFTY FIFTY members. The group’s official Instagram page posted several Instagram stories on this day. The posts featured the new four members, surprisingly teasing the group’s current lineup.

Though their faces weren’t revealed in the photos, this is the first time the new members to debut with FIFTY FIFTY have made such appearances.

Here’s the new four members of FIFTY FIFTY:

More about the new FIFTY FIFTY group

After this unexpected reveal, it is safe to assume that FIFTY FIFTY will re-debut as a five-member girl group including Keena from the previous lineup. According to ATTRAKT’s previous announcement, the group is set to debut in September 2024.

All eyes are on how the rebuilt group continues to grow in the competitive realm of K-pop.

Know more about the original FIFTY FIFTY

Formed by ATTRAKT, FIFTY FIFTY was originally a four-piece group consisting of Keena, Aran, Sio, and Saena. On November 18, 2022, the group marked their official debut with their first four-track Extended play The Fifty, and its lead song Higher.

The EP has three B-sides Tell Me, Lovin’ Me, and Log In. On February 24, 203, FIFTY FIFTY marked their official comeback with their first single album The Beginning: Cupid.

Advertisement

This album consists of one song Cupid with its twin version and instrumental. The catchy chorus and infectious beats quickly made this song a massive hit not only in South Korea but across the world.

On social platforms like Instagram and TikTok, the dance challenge for Cupid quickly became a viral trend, solidifying the rookie girl group’s position in the K-pop industry and bringing massive commercial sales.

However, everything changed when the three original members Aran, Sio, and Saena took ATTRAKT to court citing mistreatment towards them including financial poaching. In 2023, the members filed lawsuits to terminate their exclusive contracts with the agency.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Lisa tops Billboard's Global Excl US; debuts at no 4 on Global 200 and no 70 on Hot 100 charts with ROCKSTAR