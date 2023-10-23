FIFTY FIFTY’s Saena, Sio and Aran’s exclusive contract terminated by ATTRAKT; Keena to continue with agency

FIFTY FIFTY’s long legal battle with their agency ATTRAKT has been going on for a while now. ATTRAKT has now officially confirmed their separation from FIFTY FIFTY members Saena, Sio, and Aran through a statement. This development has occurred in the midst of an ongoing legal dispute between the label and the K-pop idols concerning their contracts. However, the fourth member, Keena, is said to be continuing with the agency.

ATTRAKT ends exclusive contracts with FIFTY FIFTY members Aran, Saena and Sio

On October 23, ATTRAKT, the agency for FIFTY FIFTY, officially confirmed that they have informed Saena, Sio, and Aran – the members of their girl group FIFTY FIFTY, excluding Keena about the termination of their exclusive contracts, effective from October 19 in a statement shared with Korean media outlet Sports Seoul. ATTRAKT also stated that their decision was made in response to the three FIFTY FIFTY members' failure to take corrective actions or show any reflection regarding their significant contract breaches. The agency intends to address further actions against these members in the future. Previously, Keena made the choice to return to ATTRAKT and shed light on Ahn Sung Il's misconduct, which is the reason her contract is not being terminated.

FIFTY FIFTY and their agency’s legal battle

Back in June, FIFTY FIFTY submitted a request for a provisional disposition to suspend the validity of their exclusive contracts with ATTRAKT. ATTRAKT had suspicions that an external entity, named The Givers, was attempting to buyout the group. FIFTY FIFTY made their debut in November 2022, and their song Cupid, which was an instant hit and propelled them to international recognition and fame. On August 28, the Seoul Central District Court gave out its judgment, ultimately rejecting the appeals made by the four FIFTY FIFTY members for the suspension of their contracts. In response, FIFTY FIFTY promptly filed an appeal against this decision.Recently, one of the members of the group, Keena, submitted a withdrawal notice for the appeal in FIFTY FIFTY's ongoing request to suspend their contracts and asked to rejoin ATTRAKT. In response, ATTRAKT announced that Keena expressed her intention to rejoin the agency willingly. She clearly communicated her eagerness to engage in constructive discussions about resuming her activities and determining a possible course of action. Keena has now officially returned to the agency, and her decision to continue with them was warmly welcomed.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: FIFTY FIFTY's Keena alleges The Givers' Ahn Sung Il manipulated and gaslit group's members