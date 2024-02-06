BTS’ Dynamite, BLACKPINK’s Ice Cream and more: Top 10 English K-pop songs to enhance your playlist experience

English K-pop songs have become a whole genre in themselves. Korean songs are known for pushing the boundaries of music, whether through language or blending various musical styles. While the Korean language is integral to K-pop, there are also several remarkable songs in English by K-pop artists. These tracks, whether covers of existing songs or originals are no longer uncommon in the industry. They serve to connect with international fans and showcase the artists' lyrical and musical talents to a broader audience.

Fortunately, groups like BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, TWICE, and others have already released hits that resonate well beyond the borders of Hallyu Land, both in Korean and English. These K-pop groups have achieved mainstream success with numerous popular tracks in their home country and across Asia. While K-pop's allure often lies in its music and the Korean language, there's a growing number of English K-pop songs making waves. Don't miss out—be sure to add them to your playlists today.

10 Best English K-pop songs are:

1. TWICE- The Feels

The Feels marks the debut of TWICE's first original English-language single. As a hugely popular girl group with a solid fanbase in South Korea and Japan, TWICE brings their signature charm to this sweet 2021 love song. Serving as a great introduction to TWICE for Western audiences, the track encapsulates the group's knack for delivering bright, catchy, and optimistic tunes that they excel at.

2. BTS- Dynamite

No list would be complete without mentioning one of the biggest hits of 2020: BTS' Dynamite. This summer anthem continues to captivate audiences with its blend of retro and modern music. The song delivered a joyous, energetic, and colorful energy during the challenging COVID-19 pandemic era. Describing Dynamite as a commercial hit would be an understatement. The track earned BTS their first Grammy nomination, marking them as the first South Korean act to achieve this milestone. It also shattered records on YouTube, Spotify, iTunes, and various other platforms.

3. BLACKPINK- Ice Cream feat. Selena Gomez

Ice Cream by one of the biggest girl groups, BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez, is one of the K-pop English songs that is undoubtedly a banger. This summer anthem brings the heat with its stunning visuals, Lisa's fierce rap verses, and a music video that resembles an amusement park we all wish to visit. Despite being entirely in English, Lisa's Korean rap section adds an extra punch to the song. Produced by YG Entertainment's Teddy Park, along with Western artists Selena Gomez, Victoria Monet, and Ariana Grande, Ice Cream is a perfect example of a Korean-American crossover hit.

4. FIFTY FIFTY- Cupid (Twin Version)

FIFTY FIFTY's hit song Cupid, in both its Korean and English (Twin) versions, has become a sensation, blending K-pop, disco-pop, synth-pop, and bubblegum genres to depict a young woman's experience with unrequited love and the shame it brings.

The English release song's popularity soared after a sped-up version went viral on TikTok, making it one of the first hits from a minor K-pop label to achieve global commercial success. Cupid marked FIFTY FIFTY's debut on both the Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart, setting a record as the fastest Korean musical act to enter either chart after their debut. Peaking at number 17 on the Billboard Hot 100, Cupid also held the distinction of being the longest-charting song by a K-pop girl group. Additionally, it reached number eight on the UK Singles Chart, solidifying FIFTY FIFTY as the first K-pop girl group to enter the top 10.

5. SEVENTEEN- Darl+ing

SEVENTEEN, the 13-member self-producing group, crafted a heartfelt love letter to their fans through their melodious voices in an English K-pop song titled Darl+ing. With their wide global appeal, SEVENTEEN showed consideration for their Western audience with this dreamy, dynamic, and beautiful song. The track boasts swoon-worthy lyrics, allowing each member to showcase their individual talents through their respective sections. Moreover, the music video for Darl+ing adds an extra layer of charm, making it a delightful treat for fans.

6. Eric Nam- I Don't Know You Anymore

I Don't Know You Anymore is a single by Eric Nam, digitally released on October 15, 2021. The song, with its addictive beats, delves into the theme of a breakup, exploring the emotions of confusion, hurt, and loss that often accompany the end of a relationship. Through its lyrics, the song portrays the emotional distance that has emerged between two individuals who were once in love. While acknowledging the possibility of healing and reconciliation, Eric Nam confesses that he no longer recognizes the person and has moved on as a result. The song has garnered widespread acclaim and was recently performed by the artist for his Indian audience at Lollapalooza India 2024, highlighting its significant impact.

7. The Rose- Back To Me

Back To Me / Alive, The Rose's sixth digital single was released on July 20, 2023, serving as the initial pre-release single for their second full-length album, Dual. The song delves into the theme of remorse and yearning for someone who has left. Through its addictive beats and lyrics, it captures an individual's introspection, acknowledging past mistakes and understanding the consequences that led to the separation from their loved ones. Notably, this song is part of their Dusk to Dawn tour, during which they performed in many non-Korean-speaking countries, as it is entirely in English, showcasing their global appeal.

8. Girls' Generation- The Boys

In December 2011, Girls' Generation made their American debut by releasing an English version of The Boys. The song quickly gained popularity, reaching the top 5 on Billboard's K-pop Hot 100 Chart and accumulating over 21,000 digital downloads. To promote the record to international audiences, the group made appearances on television shows in the United States and France. Upon its release, The Boys received generally positive reviews from music critics, further solidifying Girls' Generation's status as a global phenomenon.

9. Monsta X- Someone's Someone

MONSTA X not only has an incredible English song but also released an entire album in English. Someone's Someone stands out as the essence of their discography, although the entire album is worth a listen. The song carries a touching message, reflecting on the universal desire for love. Featuring heartfelt lyrics, a brilliant chorus, an acapella section, and a soft EDM touch, Someone's Someone encompasses various elements that make it deserving of a spot on any playlist.

10. (G)-IDLE- Oh my God

(G)I-DLE's 2020 single Oh my God presents a dark, ambiguously sapphic vibe and was released simultaneously in Korean and English, although only the former received a visually striking music video. However, fans took the initiative to overlay the English audio onto the Korean clip, ensuring the full experience for listeners. While (G)I-DLE's trap-pop song officially explores love in its various forms, the LGBTQ+ community, particularly gay K-pop fans, have embraced Oh my God as a "lesbian anthem." This is due to its liberal use of female pronouns and religious imagery, adding layers of interpretation to the song's meaning.

K-pop songs in English are always a banger. K-pop offers a plethora of fantastic tunes and feel-good bops that everyone can enjoy, regardless of their proficiency in the Korean language. However, delving into South Korean pop music might seem scary to English speakers who are used to understanding all the lyrics of a song.

Luckily, one doesn't have to dive headfirst into Korean-language songs to explore K-pop. Thanks to many K-pop artists who have released English-language songs, as seen from the list above, which provides a gateway for listeners to familiarize themselves with the performers and their unique sound before delving deeper into their broader discography.

