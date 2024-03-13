BTS, BLACKPINK to LE SSERAFIM: Know only 5 K-pop groups to ever surpass 15 million monthly listeners

K-pop is an indestructible force that has been captivating music lovers worldwide for the past decades. With many famous K-pop groups and soloists embellishing the K-pop scene, we have some special record-breaking names that have enthralled audiences to unimaginable limits. Here are the only 5 K-pop groups in history to ever surpass 15 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

1. BTS

The game-changer K-pop boy band that has captivated listeners beyond borders and languages, is BTS. It’s no surprise that this group is at the top of the list of K-pop groups who create history by becoming the only acts to have over 15 million monthly listeners on Spotify. As of now, the seven-member boy band has over 29 million monthly listeners, with their top songs being Dynamite, Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey), Butter, FAKE LOVE, My Universe, and Permission to Dance among others.

BTS has seven members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The boy band is revered for having versatile themes, and genres in their songs. BTS is highly admired for spreading special messages through their songs. One such notable song is Permission to Dance which gave the message of living no matter what, it was released amid the Covid pandemic making it even more powerful. To add to it all, the choreography of the hook steps was in sign language, encapsulating their message of love.

2. BLACKPINK

The banging voguish girl group BLACKPINK comes in hot at the second. BLACKPINK is regarded as one of the flag bearers in the rise of Hallyu all over the world, being one of the most influential girl K-pop groups. BLACKPINK at present has reached over 18 million monthly listeners on Spotify. How You Like That, Kill This Love, Pink Venom, Shut Down, Typa Girl, DDU-DU DDU-DU, Lovesick Girls, Pretty Savage, and BOOMBAYAH are some of their top songs among others.

BLACKPINK has four members: Lisa, Rosé, Jisoo, and Jennie. Known for their strong woman, power-driven songs that inject an overpowering firepower the minute you hear the songs.

3. NewJeans

NewJeans came like a force of power with their addictive songs into the K-pop scene. The group shot to immense popularity with their single OMG. NewJeans is known for its girl-next-door image and R&B and pop songs with influences of dance and club. The five-member group at present has over 17 million monthly listeners on Spotify, making themselves one of the true leaders of the future. Some of their top songs are OMG, Ditto, Super Shy, Attention, Hype Boy, Cool With You, ETA, and GODS.

Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein together form the 4th Gen K-pop girl group NewJeans. NewJeans is wildly popular for creating some of the most captivating and addictive tracks, most of which are big hits on reels and TikToks. Not only by fans but their songs are loved by other artists as well. OMG is their biggest single known to every K-pop lover out there.

4. FIFTY FIFTY

FIFTY FIFTY came like a sudden jolt of K-pop shot with their record-breaking single Cupid which put them higher on the Korean music map. They crossed 15 million monthly listeners on Spotify in 2023 and still have more than 10 million listeners. Their top songs are Cupid-Twin Ver, Cupid, Barbie Dreams, Tell Me, and Higher among others.

FIFTY FIFTY debuted on November 18, 2022, with their mini album The Fifty. The K-pop girl group used to have four members Keena, Saena, Aran, and Si. Unfortunately, due to some issues with their label Saena, Aran and Si left the group, at present the company is in the process of reestablishing the group by recruiting more members, Keena being the only one at present.

5. LE SSERAFIM

The latest addition to the history-making K-pop groups to cross 15 million monthly listeners on Spotify is none other than LE SSERAFIM. Popular with their ground-breaking and fearless image LE SSERAFIM is a fourth-generation K-pop girl group. ANTIFRAGILE, UNFORGIVEN (feat. Nile Rodgers), Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard’s Wife, FEARLESS, EASY, and Perfect Night are some of their top songs.

LE SSERAFIM has five memebers Sakura, Kim Chae Won, Huh Yun Jin, Kazuha, and Hong Eun Chae. At debut, it was six members but Kim Ga Ram left the group in 2022. Their single ANTIFRAGILE shot them to unbelievable popularity all over the world and they became the fastest K-pop girl group to debut on the US Billboard 200.

These are the history-making K-pop groups to surpass 15 million monthly listeners on Spotify, if you haven’t heard them yet, go now and jam on their songs.

