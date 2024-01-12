From BTS' Jungkook's Seven to BLACKPINK's Jisoo's Flower; Spotify's top 10 most streamed K-pop songs of 2023

A new list is going viral on social media which shows the top 10 most-streamed K-Pop songs of 2023 on the music streaming platform Spotify. Featuring chart-toppers like BTS' Jungkook with Seven, Jimin's Like Crazy, NewJeans' OMG, and BLACKPINK members Jisoo's Flower and Jennie's One of The Girls, the top 10 tracks highlight the diverse talents entertaining audiences worldwide.

Spotify’s most streamed songs of 2023

The list of most-streamed 2023 K-Pop songs on Spotify showcases a vibrant tapestry of musical talents that resonated with audiences throughout the year. Among the top chart-toppers are BTS' Jungkook with Seven, Jimin's emotive track Like Crazy, and the infectious beats of NewJeans' OMG and Super Shy. BLACKPINK members Jisoo and Jennie make a notable appearance with their respective songs, Flower and One of The Girls.

These top 10 tracks not only underscore the diverse sounds within the K-pop community but also spotlight the genre's ability to impress listeners on a global scale. The Spotify compilation provides a snapshot of the dynamic and influential landscape of K-pop, reflecting the genre's continued dominance in the music industry and its unwavering popularity among audiences worldwide in 2023.

Here are Spotify’s top 10 most streamed songs of 2023

1. BTS Jungkook’s Seven (feat. Latto)

Seven by BTS' Jungkook featuring Latto stands out as a powerhouse in Spotify's top 10 most streamed songs of 2023. Released on July 14, 2023, the track is an engaging fusion of romantic UK garage and pop, showcasing Jungkook's versatile musical prowess. Co-written by esteemed artists and produced by Andrew Watt and Cirkut, Seven debuted triumphantly at number one on both the Billboard Hot 100 and Global 200 charts. Notably, in the UK, it achieved a groundbreaking debut at number three, solidifying its status as the highest solo debut by a Korean artist. With an impressive 1,287,710,766 streams, the song's success underscores its widespread global appeal and Jungkook's ability to entertain audiences across diverse musical genres.

2. BTS Jimin’s Like Crazy

Like Crazy by BTS' Jimin emerged as a standout hit with 796,996,211 streams, securing a spot in Spotify's top 10 most streamed songs of 2023. Released on March 24, 2023, as the second single from his debut solo studio album, FACE, the synth-pop track reflects Jimin's artistic depth. Produced by Pdogg and Ghstloop, the song exists in both Korean and English versions, each delving into profound themes. The Korean version explores the pain of losing a loved one, while the English rendition grapples with the challenges of stardom and the fear of losing oneself. Jimin's Like Crazy made history by becoming the first song by a South Korean solo artist to debut at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, showcasing its global impact and resonating with audiences worldwide.

3. FIFTY FIFTY’s Cupid (Twin Ver)

FIFTY FIFTY's Cupid (Twin Ver) stands out with 760,468,901 streams, earning its place in Spotify's top 10 most streamed songs of 2023. Released on February 24, 2023, as part of their single album The Beginning: Cupid, the track narrates the poignant tale of unrequited love and the ensuing embarrassment experienced by a young woman. The song gained widespread recognition after going viral on TikTok, particularly in a sped-up version, contributing to its global success.

4. NewJeans’ OMG

OMG by NewJeans, boasting 582,041,648 streams, secures a noteworthy place in Spotify's top 10 most streamed songs of 2023. Released on January 2, 2023, as part of their first single album under ADOR, the track marks a triumphant return for the group following previous successes. Crafted by composers Hanni, Gigi, Ylva Dimberg, David Dawood, and Park Jin Su, OMG seamlessly blends English and Korean lyrics, merging hip-hop R&B with UK garage and trap influences. The music video, directed by Shin Woo Seok of Dolphiners, adds a visually compelling layer to the song. Set within a mental hospital, it showcases each NewJeans member experiencing distinct delusions.

5. NewJeans’ Super Shy

Super Shy by NewJeans, with an impressive 407,548,992 streams, is a standout track from their EP Get Up (2023) under ADOR. Released on August 15, 2023, the song made its mark in the U.S. by hitting contemporary hit radio via Interscope Records. Crafted by Gigi, Kim Dong-hyun, Erika de Casier, Kristine Bogan, Frankie Scoca, and NewJeans' Danielle, the composition perfectly blends liquid drum and bass, bubblegum, and Jersey club influences, creating an engaging musical fusion. Centered on the theme of nervousness associated with confessing to a first love, the lyrics add depth to the upbeat and vibrant composition. The music video, directed by Shin Hee-won, enhances the song's allure by showcasing NewJeans flash mobbing in the picturesque city of Lisbon, Portugal.

6. BLACKPINK Jisoo’s Flower

Flower is the debut solo single by BLACKPINK's Jisoo. Released on March 31, 2023, through YG and Interscope, it's the lead single from her first solo album, Me. The mid-tempo dance-pop and trap fusion incorporate traditional Korean melodies and Caribbean elements. The lyrics, centered on overcoming toxic relationships, were crafted by Vince, Teddy, Kush, and VVN. Production was handled by Kush and VVN alongside 24. Flower achieved commercial success, peaking at number two on the Billboard Global 200, marking Jisoo's inaugural top-ten hit. Boasting 358,884,197 streams, the track is celebrated for its genre-blending creativity, affirming Jisoo's solo presence beyond BLACKPINK.

7. BTS Jungkook’s 3D

3D is a compelling collaboration by South Korean sensation Jungkook of BTS and American rapper Jack Harlow. Released as a single on September 29, 2023, the song showcases a fusion of pop and R&B elements. Co-written by Jack Harlow and co-produced by BloodPop and David Stewart, 3D offers a vibrant and contemporary sound. The track finds its place on Jungkook's debut studio album, GOLDEN which was released on November 3, 2023. 3D further demonstrates Jungkook's versatility and ability to collaborate with international artists, contributing to the global appeal of BTS. Boasting 352,133,906 streams, the song stands as proof to Jungkook's enduring influence in the music industry.

8. BTS V’s Love Me Again

Love Me Again by BTS' V, with an impressive 337,678,528 streams, is a standout track from his debut album, Layover. Released on August 10, 2023, the R&B song is a soulful expression of V's vocal prowess and musical artistry. The track was written by Freekind, Jinsu Park, Donghyun Kim, and Gigi, with Freekind and Jinsu Park also handling the production. The song garnered significant success, achieving a triple crown on M Countdown and securing three non-consecutive Melon Popularity Awards. Love Me Again received further recognition with nominations for Best Vocal Performance – Solo and Song of the Year at the prestigious 2023 MAMA Awards.

9. BLACKPINK Jennie’s One of The Girls

One of The Girls by BLACKPINK's Jennie, a collaborative effort with the Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp, has amassed an impressive 328,695,984 streams. Released on December 8, 2023, as the lead single from The Idol Episode 4 (Music from the HBO Original Series), the synth-led R&B track delves into themes of control, fame, desire, and Stockholm syndrome. The song gained significant traction on TikTok, contributing to its commercial success. Notably, it became the highest-charting song by a lead Korean female soloist on the UK Singles Chart, peaking at number 21. One of The Girls showcases Jennie's versatility and international collaborative appeal.

10. BTS Jungkook’s Standing Next To You

Standing Next to You by BTS' Jungkook, boasting 292,981,440 streams, is the third single from his debut studio album GOLDEN (2023), released on November 3, 2023. The song, produced in collaboration with American singer-songwriter Andrew Watt and Canadian record producer Cirkut, follows their earlier collaboration on Seven. Directed by Tanu Muino and filmed in Budapest, the music video features Jungkook pursuing a "mysterious femme fatale" and showcasing his dance skills through elaborate choreography at various locations with a group of dancers. The video concludes with Jungkook and the woman standing face-to-face, adding a captivating visual element to the track.

