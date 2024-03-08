Ex-LOONA member Chuu emerges victorious in second trial against former agency in BlockBerryCreative

Chuu has emerged victorious in the second trial against her former agency, BlockBerryCreative. On March 8th, KST, the civil division of the Seoul High Court reaffirmed its ruling that former LOONA member Chuu is not legally bound to fulfill her exclusive contract with BlockBerryCreative.

On March 8, the 7th Civil Division of the Seoul High Court once more sided with the plaintiff, Chuu, in the second trial of her lawsuit against BlockBerryCreative. The court's ruling indicated that they found the conclusion of the first trial to be reasonable.

In December 2022, Chuu initiated a lawsuit against her former agency, BlockBerryCreative, seeking to invalidate her exclusive contract due to issues such as unfair profit distribution and a breakdown of trust. Initially, the court attempted mediation in March 2023, but no agreement was reached between the parties. In August of the same year, Chuu secured a favorable ruling in the first trial. Despite BlockBerryCreative's appeal against the initial ruling, the outcome remained unchanged in the appeal case. Presently, Chuu is actively promoting under her new agency, ATRP.



Kim Ji Woo, professionally known as Chuu, is a South Korean singer and television personality. She gained prominence as a former member of the girl group LOONA and its sub-unit, yyxy. Beyond her music career, Chuu hosts her own web series on YouTube titled Chuu Can Do It, advocating for environmental conservation through eco-friendly practices. Making her solo debut in December 2017 with the digital single Heart Attack, Chuu is recognized for her dynamic vocals and lively stage presence. She has graced numerous Korean variety shows, captivating audiences with her charismatic and outgoing demeanor, amassing a sizable fan base along the way.

On November 25th, 2022, BlockberryCreative, the agency of South Korean girl group LOONA, issued a statement via the official fancafe announcing the expulsion of Chuu from the group. The decision was made in response to allegations of power abuse, including accusations of verbally abusive behavior towards staff members. The company expressed regret for the situation and conveyed concerns for the well-being of the affected staff. Chuu had previously faced rumors regarding bullying and internal transfer issues within the agency, although no evidence had been made public by the company. In 2021, Chuu took legal action by filing a provisional injunction against BlockberryCreative to suspend her exclusive contract.

