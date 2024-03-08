Stray Kids’ Han reveals stunning self-composed song 13 for RECORD series delighting fans; Check it out

Han of Stray Kids has gifted fans with a captivating new song. Released on March 7th via Stray Kids' official YouTube channel, the self-composed track titled 13 has sparked excitement among fans, who have been eagerly sharing their interpretations and theories about its meaning.

Han releases self-composed song 13

At midnight KST on March 8th, Han unveiled the newest addition to Stray Kids' ongoing SKZ-RECORD series. This series showcases original songs and covers that diverge from the group's official albums or singles, offering fans a unique and special musical experience.

In his latest addition to the series, Han delivers the poignant self-composed track 13, penned solely by him. Collaborating with Vendors' Helixx and ZENUR on the music, the song showcases Han's soulful voice as he delves into themes of longing and love. With heartfelt lyrics beautifully complemented by the instrumentals, 13 resonates deeply with listeners, capturing the essence of missing someone dear.

Fans have been speculating that 13 might be inspired by the couple from the reality dating show Transit Love, also known as EXchange who dated for 13 years. Han hinted at the song's creation during a live session, revealing that he composed it on January 13th, shortly after watching the show. He mentioned being captivated by the beautiful lines from the show, sparking further speculation that he drew inspiration from it for the song's themes and lyrics.

Han’s previous self composed release

This isn't Han's first venture into releasing self-composed songs for the SKZ RECORD series. On August 26, 2023, he surprised STAYs with a solo track titled Miserable (You & Me). In this song, Han delves into the theme of a toxic relationship, expressing the inability to live without his lover despite the misery they bring. The song beautifully merges his soulful vocals with impressive rap verses, showcasing Han's versatility and artistry.

Despite the hurdles, the singer conveys a message of unwavering commitment to the relationship, viewing their partner as an indispensable part of their life. The lyrics skillfully depict the intricate emotions of attachment, longing, and vulnerability experienced within a troubled relationship.

