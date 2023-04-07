Chuu signs exclusive contract with ATRP, embarks on new chapter in career

On April 7, ATRP announced that they had signed an exclusive contract with Chuu, making her the first artist to join the new agency. In a statement, an ATRP representative expressed excitement about working with Chuu and promised to provide full support for her career. They stated that they believed Chuu had unlimited potential as an artist and looked forward to helping her showcase her talents and pursue her activities happily. ATRP was founded by CEO Kim Jin Mi, who previously served as the general director at WM Entertainment, the agency behind popular groups like B1A4 and Oh My Girl.

Chuu’s new agency

Chuu debuted as a member of LOONA in 2017 and has since become known for her work in various fields, including music, variety shows, advertisements, and pictorials. However, in November of 2022, she was removed from LOONA by her agency, BlockberryCreative, for alleged misconduct toward a staff member. Chuu has since denied the allegations and will now be embarking on a new chapter in her career with ATRP. Fans are eagerly anticipating her future activities under the new agency.

Departure from BlockberryCreative

Chuu (real name Kim Ji-woo) is a South Korean singer and rapper. She is best known as a former member of the South Korean girl group LOONA, which debuted in 2018 under BlockberryCreative. Chuu made her debut as a solo artist in December 2017 with the digital single "Heart Attack". She is known for her powerful vocals and energetic performances. Chuu has also appeared on various Korean variety shows and has gained a large following for her charming and outgoing personality.

BlockberryCreative, the agency of South Korean girl group LOONA, announced on November 25th, 2022 via the official fancafe that Chuu would be expelled from the group due to allegations of power abuse, including verbally abusive language towards staff. The company apologized and expressed concern for the staff affected by her actions. Chuu has faced rumors of bullying and transfer issues within her company, but the agency has not made any evidence public. In 2021, Chuu filed a provisional injunction against BlockberryCreative to suspend her exclusive contract.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS’ SUGA drops collaborative single People Pt. 2 featuring IU