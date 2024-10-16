'Excited for new beginning': Ong Seung Woo shares PICS from military discharge celebration ahead of comeback livestream

Former Wanna One member and Strong Girl Nam Soon star, Ong Seung Woo, marked a significant milestone on October 16, 2024, as he officially completed his mandatory military service in South Korea. The talented singer-actor celebrated the occasion by sharing photos of himself in uniform on Instagram, expressing gratitude to fans, family, and friends for their unwavering support during his enlistment. “Discharged safely and sound today!!" he wrote in the caption, which also noted the dates of his service from April 17, 2023, to October 16, 2024. "Thank you to all the comforters, family, and acquaintances for waiting and cheering me on. I am thrilled and excited for a new beginning. I will visit you more often with a better look. Thank you!"

Take a look at the post here;

The 28-year-old's military discharge marks the start of a new chapter in his career, with fans eagerly anticipating his return to the entertainment industry. Ong Seung Woo first rose to fame as a contestant on the popular survival reality show Produce 101 Season 2, where he finished in fifth place, eventually debuting as a member of the project boy group Wanna One. Following the group’s disbandment in early 2019, he pursued a solo career, releasing music and establishing himself as a promising actor with roles in dramas like At Eighteen in 2019 and More Than Friends in 2020.

His recent appearance in Strong Girl Nam Soon, a hit drama that captivated viewers with its dynamic storyline and stellar cast, has only increased anticipation for his future projects. Ong Seung Woo's discharge has also sparked excitement for an upcoming comeback livestream, where he is expected to share more about his plans and reconnect with fans in real time.

Having balanced his career as both an idol and actor, Ong Seung Woo has shown versatility and resilience. His post-military projects are likely to draw attention not only for his performances but also for the sense of growth and maturity that comes from completing this significant duty. With his refreshed outlook and dedication, Ong Seung Woo is ready to embark on a promising journey that will undoubtedly bring more of his talents to the forefront. Fans eagerly await his comeback, confident that his return will be worth the wait.

