BTS' J-Hope completes 99 percent of military service with 5 days left for discharge before joining Jin

As the excitement builds among fans, BTS member J-Hope is just five days away from completing his mandatory military service, marking an incredible milestone in his journey. With 99% of his service behind him, ARMYs worldwide are counting down the days until they can welcome him back with open arms.

Take a look at the exciting update here:

J-Hope, whose real name is Jung Ho Seok, officially enlisted in the South Korean Army on April 18, 2023. Following his basic training, he was assigned to serve as an assistant training instructor with the 36th Infantry Division in Wonju, a role that speaks volumes about his leadership skills and dedication. His enlistment was confirmed by BIGHIT MUSIC after he filed for cancellation of his deferment, signaling his commitment to fulfilling his duties as a citizen. This decision was met with overwhelming support from fans who admired his sense of responsibility.

During his time in the military, J-Hope's creativity didn’t take a backseat. In March 2024, BIGHIT MUSIC released a six-part docuseries titled HOPE ON THE STREET, showing J-Hope's artistic roots and street dance background. The accompanying album, HOPE ON THE STREET Vol. 1, featured the lead single Neuron, featuring prominent artists Gaeko and Yoon Mirae. The first episode of the docuseries premiered globally on March 27 on Prime Video, delighting fans who eagerly awaited glimpses of J-Hope's life during his service.

Advertisement

Watch the trailer for HOPE ON THE STREET here;

This countdown to J-Hope's discharge is particularly special as it follows the reunion of BTS, which occurred earlier this year in the month of June when Jin, the eldest member, completed his service. Fans witnessed the heartwarming moment when the members welcomed Jin back, and now they eagerly anticipate the next joyous reunion, this time with J-Hope.

As J. Hope prepares to rejoin his fellow members, the anticipation among the ARMYs is palpable. Fans are ready to celebrate his return, which promises to reignite the energy and creativity that BTS is known for. With just five days to go, the excitement for J-Hope’s homecoming is at an all-time high, marking yet another chapter in the unforgettable story of BTS.

ALSO READ: 'He is serious': BTS' J-Hope and fans hilariously react to Jin's Super Tuna special video; see top 6 here