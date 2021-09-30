EXCLUSIVE: Did you know tennis isn’t Leander Paes’ favourite sport?

Leander Paes is a renowned sportsperson who doesn’t need an introduction. He is touted to be a legend in the world of Tennis and holds the record for the most doubles win in the Davis Cup. In fact, he has also won eight Grand Slams in the men's doubles and mixed doubles among the many other illustrious titles. However, did you know Leander was never fond of tennis in the first place? Yes! The legendary tennis player made the revelation during Zee5’s Break Point.

Talking about it, Leander stated, “Tennis happened by luck. I am not a very talented Tennis player and Tennis is just the vehicle I chose to emulate my father. But tennis was not the obvious choice. Even today, it’s not my number one sport, football (soccer) is”. He also went on to quip about an interesting story surrounding his birth and called himself an Olympic baby. He stated that he was conceived during the 1972 Munich Olympics. “I am an Olympic baby! If my father was not in Munich in 1972 when Palestinian terrorists took 12 Israeli hostage and the games were not shut down for four days, I would have never happened. I was conceived in those four days. I guess my parents had nothing else better to do and that’s why I am an Olympic baby,” he added.

Meanwhile, talking about Break Point, it happens to be a 7-part series that is based on the iconic on-court partnership between Mahesh Bhupathi and Leander Paes. Break Point is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. About their show, the Tiwari’s had told Hindustan Times, “We have always been more intrigued by the humans behind the icons and that’s what we’ve tried to capture in Break Point. Both Leander and Mahesh are massive sports champions but, in this series, they are two friends opening their hearts and showing emotion to the world. We feel honoured to get the chance to tell their untold story which will also give the Do's and Don'ts of great partnerships to the aspiring youth of our country.”

