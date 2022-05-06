EXCLUSIVE: 'Court marriage' on the cards for Kim Sharma & Leander Paes?

Kim Sharma & famous Tennis player Leander Paes have been blessed by their respective parents recently. Guess what the million-dollar question is? You guessed it right. With so many weddings taking place in B-Town every now and then, it's difficult not to think in that direction.

So yes, the big question of: Is the couple taking their relationship to next level? isn't a wrong guess.

With multiple Bollywood weddings happening for some time, we wonder if Kim Sharma and Leander Paes have also jumped onto the bandwagon. The latest update on the couple is Kim & Leander Paes being blessed by their respective parents. A source close to Paes told us that Leander's parents & Kim Sharma's parents visited Mumbai recently and were discussing 'court marriage' at Kim's Bandra residence. We tried reaching out to Kim but the Mohabbatein actress was unavailable to comment.

It is good to see Kim & Leander in a happy space. This is not the first time that Kim & Leander made their parents meet each other.

Last year in December, the couple flew to Kolkata to meet Leander Pae's parents. Later Kim's parents too joined in. It was the couple's idea to celebrate the New Year together which leads us to believe that Kim is very serious about her man- and the same goes for Leander.

Now that Kim has found a fresh company in Leander Paes and their parents have given the green signal, we hope this love story sustains to have a Happy Ending.

