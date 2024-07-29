EXO's Baekhyun reveals comeback plan during ASIA TOUR Lonsdaleite in Seoul; announces Pineapple release in September

EXO's Beakhyun announced his comeback with Pineapple in September. The idol revealed the details of his upcoming release during his 2024 ASIA TOUR Lonsdaleite in Seoul. His last solo album Bambi was released in March 2021. His upcoming comeback will mark his return in 3 years.

Baekhyun agency INB100 is currently embroiled in a legal feud with SM Entertainment. Here are the details of his upcoming comeback.

EXO's Baekhyun to make a comeback in three years

On July 27 and 28, EXO member Baekhyun concluded his 2024 ASIA TOUR Lonsdaleite in Seoul which had commenced earlier this March. During his concert, a special comeback clip was released which hinted at his upcoming release Pineapple. His forthcoming release is scheduled for September. As the video played at the concert, fans cheered loudly anticipating his comeback.

More about EXO's Baekhyun

EXO is a renowned nine-member group that is known for its overall talent in music and dancing. They rose to global fame with their hits like CALL ME BABY, Monster, and Love Shot, amongst many more. Their popularity among fans has only been increasing since their debut. Members Sehun and Kai are currently fulfilling their military service.

After his contract with SM Entertainment came to an end, EXO member Baekhyun formed his company INB100 in June 2023. His company also manages his fellow band members Chen and Xiumin. The company also represents EXO-CBX which is a subunit of EXO. While their solo activities are managed by the company, group activities of EXO are undertaken by SM Entertainment.

Advertisement

The idol made his solo debut in 2019 with the album City Lights which became an instant hit. In 2020, he released Delight and in 2021, Bambi.

Baekhyun has also ventured into acting. He played the role of the 10th prince in the hit drama series Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo.

ALSO READ: BTS’ RM’s army band sweeps spot among final 8 at military music contest after competing with 45 others; PIC