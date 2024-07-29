BTS’ RM’s army band sweeps spot among final 8 at military music contest after competing with 45 others; PIC

BTS’ RM is a true artist and he never wastes an opportunity to demonstrate it. Though the singer is currently away in the military, he continues to live with his passion for music amid his enlistment. According to recent updates, he has won an encouragement award at the military music contest.

RM wins big at 1st Military Music Contest for mental power

The Republic of Korea Army published an update on their Naver blog on July 9. According to it, The Army Headquarters held its first-ever military music contest on May 22, which was participated by a total of 45 bands.

Out of these overwhelming numbers, eight army bands made it to the final round. RM’s band was among one of the finalists who completed demonstrating their musical power, winning an encouraging award.

The news broke out like wildfire and Fans couldn’t calm but celebrate the BTS leader’s big win amid his military enlistment. Many ARMYs even stated his contribution to his army band’s win must have been huge since presumably, the others must not have had proper music training.

Here see RM winning an encouragement award with his army band:

More about the 1st Mental Power Enhancement Military Music Contest

The 1st Mental Power Enhancement Military Music Contest was held on May 22 to strengthen at at the Gyeryongdae Grand Auditorium. All participant bands showcased their skills in various genres including the national anthem, military spirit, creative musicals, traditional music operas, creative barrack songs, concert-style performances, and more.

According to many fans, the big win at this prestigious contest might give RM a well-deserved military vacation.

More about RM’s recent activities

On the work front, on May 24, RM released his sophomore solo album Right Place, Wrong Person. It consists of a total of 11 tracks including a total of 11 tracks including the title track LOST!, pre-release Come back to me, Nuts, ? (Interlude), , Groin, Right People, Wrong Place, Domodachi (feat. Little Simz), out of love, Around the world in a day (feat. Moses Sumney), Heaven, and ㅠㅠ (Credit Roll).

The BTS leader is set to be discharged from his mandatory enlistment in June 2025, alongside bandmate V. Fans highly anticipate his return to the group and more music releases.

