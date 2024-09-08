EXO’s Baekhyun tops iTunes chart in India, Malaysia and more regions with 4th solo album Hello, World and title track Pineapple Slice

EXO’s Baekhyun recently made his highly-anticipated solo comeback with Hello, World, also marking his first release since establishing his own company. The mini-album immediately debuted atop the iTunes chart in 36 regions across the globe. At the same time, the title track Pineapple Slice also topped the esteemed music chart, solidifying the singer’s global stardom.

According to updates on September 7, Baekhyun’s Hello, World claimed the No. 1 spot on the iTunes World Albums chart in 36 countries including India, Malaysia, Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Fiji, Colombia, Indonesia, Phillippines, Singapore, Saudi Araba, and more.

Additionally, the EP debuted at No. 2 on both European and Worldwide albums charts. On the other hand, the title track Pineapple Slice also managed to top iTunes within a day of its release. It immediately landed at No. 1 on the chart across 24 regions worldwide including Thailand, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Panama, Laos, and Kazakhstan among others.

Congratulations Baekhyun!

Baekhyun’s solo comeback earned him a monumental feat. With 893,214 copies sold on the first day of its release, Hello, World is now the EXO’s member’s best-selling solo album. In addition to this, with this EP, he is now the best-selling K-pop artist of 2024, surpassing BTS’ Jimin’s MUSE.

Hello, World is the Baekhyun’s 4th solo album, which was released on September 6, 2024. It features a total of six songs including the title track Pineapple Slice and B-sides Good Morning, Rendez-Vous, Cold Heart, Woo, and Truth Be Told.

In particular, this album marks a new beginning for the EXO member. Following his individual contract expiration with SM Entertainment, he established his own agency INB100 at the beginning of this year. Later, his bandmates Chen and Xiumin also joined him for their solo activities.

On the work front, before his album release, Baekhyun held his first-ever Asia solo tour. He kicked off the first concert at the KSPO Dome in Seoul on March 16.

Back in 2019, Baekhyun made his solo debut with City Lights, and the following year, he released his second EP Delight. In 2021, he became one of the first K-pop soloists to earn 1 million unit sales with Bambi.

