7 captivating Suho dramas that spotlight EXO’s leader’s multifaceted talent

Kim Jun Myeon, better known by his stage name Suho, is a South Korean singer-songwriter and actor. As the leader of the South Korean-Chinese boy group EXO and its sub-unit EXO-K, Suho has gained widespread recognition. He made his acting debut with the 2016 Korean romance One Way Trip. Since then, there have been many Suho dramas you can check out where the idol has shown his charm.

7 Suho dramas to check out

1. Behind Your Touch

Cast: EXO’s Suho, Han Ji Min, and Lee Min Ki

IMDB Rating: 7.4

Release year: 2023

Genre: Romance, Comedy, Fantasy

Behind Your Touch follows Bong Ye Bun (Han Ji Min), a meddlesome veterinarian who acquires psychometric powers, enabling her to see the past of both people and animals in Mujin, a quaint, crime-free rural village. The series also features Moon Jang Yeol (Lee Min Ki), an ambitious detective who relies on her newfound abilities to return to his former role on the criminal investigation team in Seoul.

In his first drama role in five years, Suho plays Kim Sun Woo, a charming outsider with an angelic appearance and personality. Upon arriving in the village of Mujin for mysterious reasons, Kim Sun Woo wins over Bong Ye Bun with his endearing smile and warm personality. Suho’s portrayal of the friendly yet enigmatic Kim Sun Woo makes his character intriguing and complex.

Advertisement

Explaining his attraction to Behind Your Touch, Suho shared that he has always admired director Kim Seok Yoon’s work and was eager to collaborate with him. He found the script incredibly engaging and was particularly drawn to the character of Sun Woo. Suho noted that he was determined to take on the role, feeling a strong desire to portray the character regardless of the challenges.

2. The Universe's Star

Cast: EXO's Suho, Ji Woo

IMDB Rating: 7.1

Release year: 2017

Genre: Romance, Comedy, Fantasy

When Byul Yi (Ji Woo) dies in a tragic car accident, she becomes a grim reaper. Despite her new role, Byul Yi remains a devoted fan of Woo Joo (Suho), a once-famous singer. She spends her days in the afterlife, continuing to fangirl over him. As the story unfolds, we discover more about Woo Joo's personal life. He's not as popular as he once was and is struggling to create a hit song to regain his fame. Additionally, Woo Joo battles depression and relies on medication to manage his condition.

Advertisement

The Universe's Star specifically highlights the negative impacts of the pressures faced by top idols. Mental illness is a topic that is often underrepresented in Korea despite being a reality for many idols. The series explores themes of defeat, low self-esteem, depression, and general unhappiness, reflecting the struggles that many idols endure. By showcasing both the highs and lows of idol life, the show emphasizes that mental health issues are significant and deserving of open discussion.

3. Rich Man

Cast: EXO's Suho, Ha Yeon Soo, Kim Ye Won, Oh Chang Suk, Park Sung Hoon

IMDB Rating: 6.7

Release year: 2018

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Rich Man is a romance series centered on Lee Yoo Chan (Suho), a brilliant programmer and CEO of the IT company Next In, who suffers from a facial recognition disability that prevents him from recognizing his first love, Kim Boon Hong. The story also features Kim Bo Ra (Ha Yeon Soo), a college student with an exceptional memory, akin to AlphaGo, who is eager to start her career. During a recruitment meeting at Next In, Yoo Chan humiliates many of the candidates, with a particular focus on Bo Ra, despite her impressive display of memory skills.

Advertisement

Instead of retreating like many other applicants, Bo Ra stands her ground when Yoo Chan, having sarcastically nicknamed her the "Queen of Rote Memory," is about to dismiss her. She firmly states her name as Kim Boon Hong, which unsettles Yoo Chan.

A few days later, the executives at Next In realized they needed someone with a photographic memory and began searching for Kim Boon Hong's resume. Although they initially can't find it, Min Tae Joo (Oh Chang Suk), Yoo Chan's friend and co-founder, recognizes Bo Ra's photograph. This recognition leads to a short-term job offer for Bo Ra.

4. How Are U Bread

Cast: EXO's Suho, Lee Se Young

IMDB Rating: 7.6

Release year: 2020

Genre: Romance, Drama, Fantasy

This web drama features an intriguing dynamic between a baking master and a TV show staff member. EXO's Suho stars as Ha Doo Woo, a gifted baker who consistently turns down the offers of scriptwriter Noh Mi Rae, played by Lee Se Young. Despite her relentless attempts to cast him in her new baking competition show, Ha Doo Woo remains steadfast in his refusal. But Mi Rae remains steadfast in her request.

The story centers around the mystery of Doo Woo's magical and delectable bread, which not only grants wishes but also helps people connect with their emotions. This intriguing element makes Mi Rae even more determined to persuade the genius baker to join her show. Alongside tantalizing your taste buds with the delicious creations featured in the web drama, watching Suho's meticulous craftsmanship enhances the appeal of the series.

Advertisement

5. Missing Crown Prince

Cast: EXO’s Suho, Kim Min Kyu, Hong Ye Ji

IMDB Rating: 6.9

Release year: 2024

Genre: Romance, Comedy, Period

Missing Crown Prince is a romantic comedy set in the Joseon era, revolving around a crown prince who is kidnapped by a woman destined to become his wife. As they flee together, romance unexpectedly develops between them. This drama is a spin-off of Bossam: Steal the Fate, which achieved a record-breaking viewership for MBN. EXO’s Suho stars as Crown Prince Lee Geon, while Hong Ye Ji plays Choi Myung Yoon, the only daughter of the royal physician Choi Sang Rok.

Suho portrays Lee Geon, an unconventional crown prince who, despite his striking appearance, is often seen as indecisive by his subordinates. However, beneath this exterior lies a sharp ability to adapt and charm others with his charisma and playful wit. This makes him highly skilled at navigating various situations and interactions.

6. EXO Next Door

Cast: EXO, Moon Ga Young

IMDB Rating: 7.0

Release year: 2015

Genre: Romance, Comedy, Musical

EXO Next Door is far from your typical drama. This web series features none other than EXO themselves! Shy, 23-year-old Ji Yeon Hee (played by Moon Ga Young) finds herself living every fangirl's dream when EXO moves in next door. As the story unfolds, she becomes their cleaner, and long-forgotten childhood crushes resurface.

Advertisement

It’s likely that nearly every EXO-L has watched this web drama numerous times, but even for those who aren’t fans of the K-pop group, it’s still worth checking out. Starring EXO members alongside Moon Ga Young, the series tells the story of a girl whose favorite group moves in next door. It’s the stuff of dreams for any K-pop enthusiast!

7. Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun

Cast: EXO’s Suho, Lee Joon Gi, Kim Ok Vin, Shin Se Kyung

IMDB Rating: 8.3

Release year: 2023

Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy, Romance, Period

Arthdal Chronicles is an epic fantasy drama set in the mythical ancient land of Arth. The second season, titled Arthdal Chronicles: The Sword of Aramun, is set roughly a decade after the events of Season 1. In this new chapter, Lee Joon Gi and Shin Se Kyung take on the roles of the older versions of the original leads.

It has been eight years since Tagon (Jang Dong Gun) ascended to the throne of Arthdal. However, his reign faces a significant threat as Eun Seom (Lee Joon Gi), the ruler of the East and the Ago Union, gears up for an impending war against Tagon’s kingdom. Complicating matters further, Tagon’s son, Prince Arok (Suho), has been abducted. The pivotal question remains: will Tagon manage to safeguard Arthdal amidst these mounting challenges?

Suho's dramas offer a diverse range of choices, showcasing the depth of his acting skills beyond his idol persona. Not only is Suho a talented performer in the K-pop industry, but he has also made significant strides in movies, K-dramas, and theater. Beloved by fans worldwide, watching Suho on-screen is sure to captivate and warm the hearts of viewers, whether they're fans or newcomers.

ALSO READ: EXO's Suho confirms India debut with K-Wave Festival stops in Mumbai and Bengaluru in October; know more