EXO's Chanyeol sends fans into nostalgia performing Goblin OST Stay With Me at Tencent Music Entertainment Awards

Before the 2024 Tencent Music Entertainment Awards (TMEA) held at Galaxy Arena, Macau on July 21, Chanyeol of EXO delighted fans with a nostalgic performance of Stay With Me, the beloved OST from the drama Goblin, during an Indoor Music Festival on July 19. The event also featured a dynamic lineup of K-pop stars such as NCT WISH, ZEROBASEONE, and BoA, all live-streamed on Weverse.

On July 19, EXO's Chanyeol stirred up a wave of nostalgia with his performance of Stay With Me at the Indoor Music Festival, held ahead of the 2024 Tencent Music Entertainment Awards (TMEA). The event, which took place at Galaxy Arena in Macau, featured an impressive lineup of K-pop stars and was streamed live on Weverse. Chanyeol's rendition of the beloved OST from the hit drama Goblin captivated fans, reminding them of the song's enduring appeal.

Here's a glimpse into Chanyeol's performance at the TMEA:

Meanwhile, the music video for Stay With Me, featuring Chanyeol and PUNCH, recently surpassed 400 million views, a milestone that celebrates its continued popularity nearly seven years after its release. The song's emotional resonance and connection to Goblin have kept it a cherished favorite among fans, reflecting its timeless impact.

The Indoor Music Festival also showcased performances from NCT WISH, ZEROBASEONE, and BoA, among others, with the TMEA continuing to highlight exceptional talent in the industry. Chanyeol’s performance was a standout moment, bridging past and present in a memorable celebration of K-pop.

More details about Chanyeol’s latest activities

Recently, Chanyeol of EXO made a memorable appearance at a SHINee concert on May 24, where he showed his support for Onew as he resumed group activities after a hiatus. Chanyeol’s Instagram stories offered fans a glimpse into the night, capturing the excitement and camaraderie.

This appearance follows Chanyeol's military discharge in September 2022 and highlights his continued involvement in music and support for fellow musicians. Besides his recent concert appearance, Chanyeol’s diverse activities span from his role in the film The Box to some music performances from time to time.

