EXO’s Chanyeol grapples with despair in hauntingly moody Black Out music video from debut solo album; watch
EXO's Chanyeol has finally released the music video Black Out from his much-anticipated solo debut album of the same name.
EXO's Chanyeol has finally made his much-anticipated solo debut with the album Black Out on August 28, 2024. The artist has also released the music video for the title track, which has the same name as the record. With vivid cinematography and poignant lyrics, the artist skillfully captures the essence of heartbreak and longing.
Watch Black Out music video here-
