Will BTS’ SUGA get dropped by Samsung amid drunk driving investigation? Insider says THIS on rapper's future

BTS’ SUGA’s drunk driving case has completely taken over the headlines and front pages. Amid the ongoing investigation, reports emerged suggesting he is likely to lose his brand deal with Samsung. Although nothing has been officially announced regarding the same, the electronic brand’s social media activities are also raising questions.

On August 28, The Korea Herald reported on the possibility of SUGA’s removal as Samsung’s brand ambassador amid the ongoing DUI controversy. According to an anonymous source mentioned in the report, the brand is considering expiring its contract with the K-pop star.

“There is a risk in promoting someone as a brand ambassador who has caused a social controversy, regardless of the person's fandom”, the insider revealed saying that the situation is serious, hence it requires a lot of careful consideration.

Additionally, the individual commented that although there’s a chance, Samsung will likely not take any immediate action to remove the rapper as their brand’s face. Further elaborating, the report mentioned that the company signed an exclusive contract with BTS, not just SUGA. So until and unless he part ways with the K-pop group, Samsung will not be able to remove him from promotions at the moment.

Advertisement

“The situation needs to be monitored a bit longer,” the source added. However, Samsung declined to comment on the reports as of now.

Meanwhile, the company’s social media activity has added to this brewing speculation. On August 17, Samsung Germany deleted the advertisement photos featuring SUGA, which were originally posted on August 15 and 16 on their X account.

There were already some questions about his feature on ads amid the situation. Now, the post deletion has further sparked curiosity about his future with Samsung. Notably, the company’s partnership with the megastar group BTS began in February 2020, when they were named as the brand’s global ambassador.

In other news, on August 23, SUGA appeared at the Yongsan Police Station for further investigation of his DUI case. Before heading inside the precinct, he faced the reporters and bowed twice, apologizing for the ongoing situation. As the investigation goes on, further details regarding the case will be unveiled.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: My Girlfriend Is a Tough Guy script reading session: ASTRO’s Sanha, OH MY GIRL’s Arin, and Chuu take on interesting roles in rom-com; PICS