EXO’s Chen announces comeback with new digital single Beyond, dropping October 1 ahead of Asia tour

EXO's Chen is making an exciting return to the music scene with a brand-new digital single, Beyond, scheduled to drop on October 1. This marks his first release in four months since his previous mini-album, DOOR, which featured the lead track, Empty. The teaser image for Beyond: was revealed on September 27. It showcases handwritten-style text on a textured paper backdrop, hinting at a heartfelt and introspective new release from the talented vocalist.

Known for his soulful voice and emotional depth, Chen has consistently delivered songs that resonate with listeners, and Beyond: promises to be no different. Fans are eagerly awaiting the single, anticipating another masterful display of Chen’s vocal prowess and ability to evoke raw emotions. The upcoming release is expected to further solidify his place as one of K-pop’s most respected and beloved vocalists.

But that's not all for Chen. In addition to the single, he’s also embarking on his Beyond the DOOR Asia fan-con tour, which kicked off in Seoul on September 21 and 22. The tour has already built significant momentum and excitement, with fans thrilled to see Chen perform live after a series of powerful performances in Seoul. Next on the tour are stops in Taipei on October 25, Bangkok on November 2, Kuala Lumpur on November 8, and Manila on November 23.

Chen’s tour is not only a celebration of his recent work but also a way for him to reconnect with fans across Asia, bringing his deeply emotional music directly to the stage. His fan-con concerts promise to be intimate and heartfelt, a perfect complement to the themes of his recent releases.

In addition to his tour, Chen is set to make his debut in India. He and fellow EXO member Xiumin will perform in Mumbai and Bengaluru at the 2024 K-Town Festival in December. Sharing the stage with renowned artists like GOT7’s BamBam and B.I., their appearance is highly anticipated, marking EXO’s growing global presence and the rising demand for K-pop in new territories.

With a new single, a fan-con tour, and global appearances, the coming months are sure to be an exciting time for Chen and his fans.

