EXO fans in India celebrate after official X account teases leader Suho's upcoming show at Mumbai K-Wave Festival

Indian EXO-Ls are buzzing with excitement after EXO's official X account gave special shoutout to leader Suho's upcoming shows in Bengaluru and Mumbai, marking a historic moment for K-pop fans in India!

By Saumya Saxena
Updated on Sep 25, 2024  |  01:43 AM IST |  9.1K
EXO's SUHO; Image Courtesy: SM Entertainment
EXO's SUHO; Image Courtesy: SM Entertainment

On September 24, excitement soared among Indian EXO fans as the iconic K-pop group took to their official X (formerly Twitter) account to announce a special shoutout for their beloved fan base in India. The post featured a recent video of their dear leader Suho, building up anticipation for his highly awaited return to India. The message, “Indian EXO-L, see you soon!” ignited a wave of enthusiasm among fans who have been eagerly looking forward to this moment.


Suho's visit marks a significant milestone for both him and EXO, as it will be the first time the leader performs in India. Scheduled to take place as part of the 2024 K-Wave Festival, Suho will grace the stage in two major cities: Mumbai on October 18 and Bengaluru on October 20. The announcement, made earlier this month, set the Indian EXO-L community abuzz with excitement. The K-Wave Festival promises to be a spectacular celebration of K-pop culture, and fans are already counting down the days.



In addition to Suho, the festival will feature performances from K-pop soloist Hyolyn, a former member of the popular girl group SISTAR, who is returning to the Indian stage after her cameo at the K-Pop India Contest in 2021. The lineup not only shows Suho’s anticipated performance but also highlights the growing interest in K-pop within India, with fans eagerly awaiting a diverse array of talent.

Earlier this year, Suho also delighted fans with the announcement of his third EP titled 1 to 3, featuring double lead singles; one of the same name and Cheese, a collaboration with labelmate Red Velvet member Wendy. The EP, released on May 31, has been well-received, adding to the buzz surrounding his upcoming performances.

Meanwhile, EXO members Chen and Xiumin are also set to make their mark in India at the 2024 K-Town Festival in December, where they will perform alongside other notable artists like GOT7's BamBam and B.I. With such a star-studded lineup and growing excitement for K-pop in India, fans are ready to embrace the wave of music and energy that is sure to unfold in the coming months.

Credits: SM Entertainment
