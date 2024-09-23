EXO’s Chen announces four stops for 2024 solo fan-con tour Beyond the DOOR; to visit Taipei, Bangkok, and more

EXO’s Chen has announced the stops for his 2024 solo Asia fan-con tour Beyond the DOOR. The K-pop idol has already kickstarted the first concert in Seoul. Now he is set to hit the road to visit four more cities across Asia including Bangkok, Taipei, and more starting this October.

On September 23, EXO’s Chen’s agency INB100 announced the stops for his ongoing Asia fan-con tour Beyond the DOOR. On September 21 and 22, he commenced the tour with concerts in Seoul.

Now, he is set to visit Taipei on October 25, holding a concert at the Taipei Legay Tera. Next, the EXO vocalist will make a stop at Central World Live Hall in Bangkok on November 2. Wrapping up the Thailand concert, Chen will perform at Mega Star Arena in Kuala Lumpur on November 8. Finally, he will conclude his 2024 Asia tour with a stop at New Frontier Theater in Manila on November 23.

Check the announcement here:

On September 21, Chen celebrated his birthday at Dongduk Women’s University Centennial Memorial Hall in Seoul, kickstarting his 2024 fan-con tour Beyond the DOOR. He captivated the fans with soulful performances of Empty, Dandelion, Remember, I Don’t Even Mind, PLAYLIST, Fall in love again, Hold You Tight, Beautiful Goodbye, Don't Remember, Shall We, and Starlight.

He also unveiled a brand-new song at the concert- Love you, as a gift for the fans. In addition, his encore performance set list included two tracks - Everytime and Best Luck.

Chen is a popular K-pop idol who debuted with EXO in 2012. He is assigned as the group’s main vocalist. He is also a member of the boy band’s sub-groups like EXO-M and EXO-CBX.

On April 1, 2019, Chen made his official solo debut with his first extended play April, and a Flower. On October 1 of the same year, he made his first comeback with his second mini-album Dear My Dear. On August 17, 2023, Chen made his official Japanese debut as a soloist with EP Polaris. His latest six-track extended play Door arrived on May 28, 2024, with the title song Empty.

