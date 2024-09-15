Chen confirms first-ever India show; EXO member to be part of Mumbai's K-Town Festival 2 on December 14

EXO's Chen has been confirmed to perform at the 2024 K-Town Festival which is scheduled to take place this December. The EXO member will be performing in India for the very first time and the fans will get a glimpse of the idol in NESCO in Mumbai on December 14.

On September 15, it was announced that EXO's Chen would be performing at the 2024 K-Town Festival. Chen is a member of the popular K-pop group EXO and is known for his smooth vocals. The idol has made a mark for himself with his ballads and OSTs. He has lent his beautiful voice to dramas like It's Okay That's Love, Touch Your Heart, and Descendants of the Sun. Some of his hits include Bye Babe, Dear My Dear and Flower.

Check out the poster announcing his performance below.

Earlier this month, EXO's Suho and Hyolyn were also confirmed to be performing at the K-Wave Festival which will be held in October. The idols will be performing in Mumbai and Banglore. GOT7's BamBam had also announced India as a stop for his Bamesis Fan Meeting. Excitement among K-pop fans runs high as several big names from the K-pop industry will be taking over the Indian stage.

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook and Charlie Puth’s hit collab track Left and Right surpasses 1 billion streams on Spotify