When EXO’s Lay ran because of fellow member D.O. before his military enlistment: Know what happened

EXO is renowned for its brotherhood. But did you know Lay once showed the ultimate bromance with his heartwarming gesture for bandmate D.O.? The latter was about to enlist in the military, and all of his bandmates got together to bid him farewell. However, Lay, who was in a different country for his tour, didn’t wanna waste a moment to spend some time before his bandmate’s enlistment.

Back in 2019, Lay had his first solo tour, Grand Line, and during the month of July, he was in China, preparing for his concert. On the other hand, on July 1 of that year, D.O. enlisted for his mandatory military service. A viral video revealed Lay running across an airport in China to catch a flight to South Korea. He didn’t want to waste a second so that he could spend some time with his bandmate before he went away for 18 months.

Fans didn’t expect him to be there to send D.O. off, but he surprised in the best possible way. If this isn’t friendship goals, we don’t know what is!

Witness the heartwarming moment here:

Zhang Yixing, better known by his stage name Lay is a popular Chinese K-pop idol who made his debut with EXO back in 2012. He is assigned as the lead vocalist, main dancer, sub-rapper, and visual member of the nine-piece boy band.

On October 7, 2016, he made his solo debut with the pre-release single What U Need? His first EP, Lose Control, arrived on October 28 of the same year. Since then, he has released a total of five studio albums and four extended plays. On June 14, 2024, he made his solo comeback with his fifth studio album, STEP.

Doh Kyungsoo, known as D.O., is the main vocalist of EXO. He is renowned for his charming personality and vocal prowess. On July 26, 2021, he debuted as a soloist with his first extended play, Empathy. On May 7, 2024, he made his solo comeback with his 3rd mini-album Blossom, marking the first release after establishing his independent agency Company SooSoo.

