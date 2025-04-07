How To Watch Demon Slayer In The Correct Order, Including Every Movie And Arc

With multiple seasons and several movies, knowing the correct order to watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba can be confusing – especially with the seasons often overlapping content with the theatrical releases.

Here's a clear breakdown of how to watch Demon Slayer in the proper order, from Tanjiro’s first battle to the upcoming Infinity Castle trilogy.

Demon Slayer Season 1: Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc (Episodes 1–26)

Fans can start watching the series here, as this arc covers Tanjiro’s origins, his training, and his early missions with Nezuko, Zenitsu, and Inosuke. It also introduces Muzan Kibutsuji and the Hashira.

A compilation movie under the name Kimetsu no Yaiba: Brother and Sister's Bond is also available. However, this simply combines the first five episodes of Demon Slayer Season 1.

Demon Slayer Season 2: Mugen Train Arc has two options

Fans have two choices when it comes to watching this arc:

Option A: Watch Demon Slayer: Mugen Train (Movie)

Option B: Watch the Mugen Train Arc (Season 2, Episodes 1–7)

Fans need not watch both, as the two Demon Slayer media tell the same story. It is worth noting that the anime version of the arc includes a few extra scenes and a Rengoku-focused episode.

Demon Slayer Season 2: Entertainment District Arc (Episodes 8–18)

This Demon Slayer arc follows Tanjiro, Zenitsu and Inosuke as they team up with the Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui to face the Upper Rank demons Daki and Gyutaro.

The Demon Slayer Movie: To the Swordsmith Village is optional, as it is a compilation movie that recaps the final episodes of the Entertainment District Arc and previews the next arc. Fans can skip this movie and simply continue with the next season if unavailable.

Demon Slayer Season 3: Swordsmith Village Arc (Episodes 1–11)

This season focuses on Tanjiro and his friends as they face new threats at the secret swordsmith village. The arc introduces the Mist and Love Hashira as central characters.

The Demon Slayer Movie: To the Hashira Training is another compilation movie. Like its predecessor, it combines the ending of the Swordsmith Village Arc and the start of the next one.

Demon Slayer Season 4: Hashira Training Arc (Episodes 1–8)

This season focuses on Tanjiro and the others’ preparation for the final battle against the Upper Moons and Kibutsuji Muzan himself. This is a training arc with the remaining Hashira, and is relatively short.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Movie (Trilogy)

The upcoming Demon Slayer movies will be covering the climactic final battle of the series as the protagonists and the Hashira face Muzan within his domain. The first part of the movie is expected to premiere in Japan on July 18, 2025, though the worldwide release will only occur by September 12, 2025.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

