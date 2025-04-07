Amber Rose Reveals Attending Sean Diddy Combs’ Lavish Parties Since 2009; Claims She Didn't Go Into 'Wrong Rooms'

Model and rapper Amber Rose has revealed she attended every one of Sean Diddy Combs’ famous parties over the years, but says she never saw any of the alleged 'freak-offs' mentioned in lawsuits against the music mogul.

In a recent appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe, Rose said she would be “very, very transparent” about her experiences.

“I've been to every Puff party. I've been to every White Party since 2009,” she said. Rose, who previously dated Kanye West and was married to rapper Wiz Khalifa, has been active in the music industry for many years.

When asked if she may have unknowingly stayed away from rooms where inappropriate activity happened, Rose responded, “If these freak-offs are happening, it's on a completely different day. It's not that day, because every time I was there, Puff was there the whole time.”

She added that Sean Diddy Combs was usually busy hosting and engaging with guests, stating that he would be at the DJ booth, serving drinks, and acting as the main host throughout the party.

Amber Rose also shared that she had spoken with fellow rapper and close friend Ray J about the allegations. She said that perhaps people knew she didn’t engage in that kind of behavior, which might explain why no one ever approached her in that way. She said that neither she nor Ray J had ever been invited to any afterparties or private gatherings beyond the main events.

In the podcast, Rose also addressed the lawsuit filed by Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in November 2023, which included allegations of physical abuse and drug-fueled sex parties.

She stated that one thing she was certain of was that Diddy was an abuser, referencing the widely circulated video showing him assaulting Cassie. However, she clarified that she had no knowledge about the alleged 'freak-offs.'

