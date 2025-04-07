Here’s How Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas Supported Nick Jonas For His Opening Night at Broadway
Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, and more attended Nick Jonas’s Broadway musical premiere this weekend. The two-person musical also stars Tony winner Adrienne Warren!
The Jonas family showed a united front at Nick Jonas’s opening performance of The Last Five Years on Broadway. On Sunday, April 6, Nick performed the two-person musical alongside Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren.
The musical is a limited first-ever production of The Last Five Years, which is based on Jason Robert Brown’s eponymous book. The Close singer, who made his Broadway debut at the tender age of 7, was supported by his entire family at the opening night.
Nick’s bandmates and brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, graced the premiere red carpet along with their youngest brother Frankie Jonas, who brought his girlfriend Anna Olson as his plus one.
Kevin was accompanied by his wife Danielle who’ve been married for nearly 15 years and share two daughters: Alena Rose, 11, and Valentina Angelina, 8. Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas was also present for the show, and the duo — who share a 3-year-old daughter, Malti — posed together on the red carpet.
The couple, who tied the knot in December 2018, twinned in cute coordinating suits. Nick’s parents, Kevin Jonas Sr. and Denise Jonas, and grandmother Frances Madonia were also present to cheer on the singer’s Broadway performance.
The Last Five Years musical is about a couple’s relationship told through two different perspectives and timelines. Warren’s character Cathy narrates their story after the end of their marriage. Meanwhile, Nick’s Jaime narrates the beginning of their romance.
The musical had its first Off-Broadway premiere in 2002, featuring Norbert Leo Butz and Sherie Rene Scott, who were also present at the premiere. The 2013 Off-Broadway revival stars Adam Kantor and Betsy Wolfe also graced the red carpet.
Sunday’s premiere wasn’t the first time Nick’s fellow bandmates came to support him. Kevin and Joe also attended his first performance when the musical began previews on March 18.
