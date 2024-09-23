ILLIT announces 2nd mini-album I'LL LIKE YOU, set for October 21 release, marking comeback 7 months after debut

ILLIT, the rookie girl group by BELIFT LAB, is all set for their highly anticipated return. 7 months after the release of their 1st mini-album SUPER REAL ME, the quintet is gearing up for their 2nd mini-album I’LL LIKE YOU. The upcoming release is scheduled for this fall.

On September 23, BELIFT LAB announced that ILLIT is set to make their comeback on October 21 with their second extended play, I’LL LIKE YOU. The agency revealed that the upcoming album will continue the story of ILLIT’s debut EP SUPER REAL ME, which captured the ‘true self’ concept. As the first mini-album revolved around ‘I’, the upcoming one will center around ‘You’ as the group runs forward in search of their own answer.

“We ask for your support and interest in their second mini-album, I’LL LIKE YOU, relayed BELIFT LAB in their Weverse announcement. The pre-orders for ILLIT’s upcoming EP will begin on September 23. Following the highly anticipated release, the group will hold a fan showcase event both online and offline on October 23.

Read BELIFT LAB’s full announcement here:

Meanwhile, this will mark ILLIT’s first comeback after following their debut in March. On March 25, 2024, the dynamic quintet began their journey in K-pop with their first mini-album SUPER REAL ME, and its title track Magnetic.

The song became a massive hit globally, setting the backdrop for the group’s forthcoming bright future. In addition, it debuted on prestigious music charts like the Billboard Hot 100 and the UK's Official Singles Top 100. In addition, the EP also soared high on Billboard 200. All of these are firsts for a debut track and album for a K-pop group, further solidifying ILLIT’s position in the global music scene.

Their first EP also features three B-sides: Midnight Fiction, Lucky Girl Syndrome, and My World, all of which earned exceptional praise from fans. On April 1, 2024, ILLIT unveiled a sped-up version of SUPER REAL ME, followed by a Magnetic Remix SIngles release on April 19.

Formed by BELIFT LAB, this rising girl group consists of a total of five members: Yunah, Minju, Moka, Wonhee, and Iroha.

