EXO’s D.O.’s agency announces strong legal action against malicious posts and rumors

D.O. is a famous K-pop singer, idol, and actor who is well-known for his captivating vocals and visuals. In new developments, D.O.’s agency has issued a new statement announcing strong legal action against malicious posts and rumors.

On September 22, 2024, D.O.’s agency Company SooSoo issued a statement announcing strong legal action against defaming posts and rumors against their artist.

In the statement, the agency began by thanking all fans of D.O. who have always expressed their love and support for him. They added that Company SooSoo plans to take strong legal actions “against malicious posts that thoughtlessly defame” their artist’s character and name through defaming libel, spreading of false news, or personal attacks and insults.

Company SooSoo noted in their statement that through real-time monitoring they have confirmed malicious posts with insults and slanders against their artist are being continuously posted online.

They added that they could no longer ignore such posts and rumors and the severity of the situation, so they began to gather mass evidence and materials. They assured fans that they would do their best to gather evidence against the malicious posts and actively monitor the situation in order to protect the rights of their artist.

They ended the statement by saying that the support of D.O.’s fans is a help to them and urged his fans to report any kind of criminal activity such as malicious posts or personal attacks against the artist to their official email address, clean@companysoosoo.com.

D.O., also known by his full name Doh Kyung Soo is a famous actor, singer-songwriter, and member of the renowned K-pop boy group EXO. He made his debut as a solo artist on July 21, 2021, with his first EP titled Empathy released alongside the lead track Rose.

Additionally, the EXO member made his acting debut in 2014 with a supporting role in the movie Cart. While he made his small screen debut with the K-drama It’s Okay, That’s Love.

His best-known K-dramas are Hello Monster, 100 Days My Prince, and Bad Prosecutor. He recently collaborated with famous rapper Lee Young Ji on the hit track Small Girl.

