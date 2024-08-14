EXO’s DO to appear on Small Girl co-star Lee Young Ji's hit drinking show My Alcohol Diary season 3; Report

D.O., the noted K-pop singer and member of the worldwide famous K-pop boy group EXO, has been reported to reunite with Lee Young Ji on her iconic drinking show No Prepare season 3 also known as My Alcohol Diary. D.O. recently captivated by his boyfriend-style looks and beautiful chemistry with Lee Young Ji in Small Girl music video.

On August 14, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Ten Asia reported that D.O. is set to appear on his Small Girl co-star Lee Young Ji’s hit drinking show No Prepare also known as My Alcohol Diary.

Lee Young Ji’s drinking show No Prepare will soon begin its new season 3 and according to the report, the EXO member completed shooting for his new episode of the season on August 13. Additionally, it has been reported that the episode featuring D.O. as the guest on Lee Young Ji’s My Alcohol Diary will air in September.

It will mark the highly awaited reunion between the stars of the hit track Small Girl music video Lee Young Ji and D.O.

Lee Young Ji recently marked her solo debut with the release of her first EP 16 Fantasy alongside the lead track Small Girl (feat. D.O.) on June 21, 2024. The music video for Small Video soon became viral after its release for adorable romantic scenes and a kiss on the cheek scene between D.O. and Lee Young Ji and her relatable reaction.

Watch the iconic Small Girl music video with Lee Young Ji and EXO’s D.O. here:

No Prepare or My Alcohol Diary is an iconic drinking show hosted by Lee Young Ji where she has unfiltered conversations with the guests while drinking alcohol and having snacks. The show previously had noted stars like BTS’ Jin, SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi, D.K., Joshua, MONSTA X’s Hyugwon, and many more as guests.

In other news, Lisa of BLACKPINK has been confirmed to be the first guest on No Prepare season 3’s first episode heightening the excitement.

Meanwhile, D.O. is currently on his solo fan concert BLOOM and recently he captivated fans by singing a cover of Lewis Capaldi’s Someone You Loved in Japan.

