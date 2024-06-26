SEVENTEEN’s BSS’ hit track Fighting featuring Lee Young Ji gets chosen to cheer South Korean team at 2024 Paris Olympics

SEVENTEEN’s popular sub-unit BSS’ who created a wave a while ago by dropping their hit track Fighting is once again making headlines. In new developments, BSS’ super hit track Fighting has been chosen as a cheering song for the South Korean team at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

BSS’ hit track Fighting featuring Lee Young Ji will cheer the South Korean team at the Paris Olympics 2024

On June 26, 2024, it was reported by the South Korean media outlet Digital Daily that SEVENTEEN’s sub-unit BSS’s hit track Fighting has been chosen as the cheering song to cheer South Korean athletes at the Paris Olympics 2024.

The news arrived when a famous South Korean beer brand Cass, endorsed by BSS was chosen as the first-ever Korean liquor partner of the Paris Olympics.

Now, Fighting featuring Lee Young Ji by BSS will be used to cheer South Korean athletes at the upcoming Paris Olympics which begin on July 26, 2024. Moreover, it has been announced that collaborative limited edition goods with BSS will also be released as part of Cass’ Olympic campaign. The campaign is called Cheer Up with BSS.

Additionally, a special AI video service will be introduced which will have BSS members that people can use to cheer their athletes participating in the Olympics.

Know BSS

BSS also known by its full form BooSeokSoon is the first sub-unit of the worldwide popular boy group SEVENTEEN. BSS is made up of DK, Hoshi and Seungkwan.

BSS was formed in 2018 and officially debuted with the release of their debut single Just Do It on March 28, 2018. Previously, they had performed the song at a SEVENTEEN fan meeting and after receiving huge love and support from the fans the trio was prompted to form the sub-unit.

After their debut, the sub-unit was on hiatus for 5 years and finally, BSS announced their comeback album SECOND WIND. SECOND WIND is BSS’ first single album which was released on February 6, 2023, alongside the power-injecting lead track Fighting featuring rapper Lee Young Ji.

Recently, BSS released an OST titled The Reason of My Smiles for the hit K-drama Queen of Tears.

