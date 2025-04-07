Russell Brand Claims He Realized Diddy Was ‘Exploiting’ Justin Bieber Amid His Own SA Allegations; READ

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of rape and sexual assault.

Amid the problematic controversies Russell Brand has found himself in, he once more became a talk of social media as he candidly recalled a moment where he claims to have realized that the disgraced rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was “probably exploiting” Justin Bieber.

Brand shared a video on X; in it, he can be seen recalling an instance from the Grammy Awards where he and his former spouse, Katy Perry, joked about adopting the Baby singer. He mentioned that they had that ongoing joke about keeping Bieber and “all his subsidiary rights."

He further stated about coming to a realization that the Bad Boy Records owner was “probably exploiting him in a much more tangible way.” Brand went on to share how the Purpose artist went on to become famous through social media and called him the first modern celebrity. Check out the video below:

As far as Brand’s controversies go, his latest claims that included Diddy and Justin Bieber’s names came amid him being charged with rape and sexual assault by the British police on Friday after an 18-month investigation, according to the Associated Press.

As per the publication, London’s Metropolitan Police force stated that the comedian faces one count of rape, one of indecent assault, one of oral rape and two of sexual assault.

The alleged offenses reportedly involved four women, and they occurred between 1999 and 2005. The authorities stated that the investigation remains open and encouraged any individual with relevant details to contact the force.

