WATCH: Farah Khan breaks the internet with viral Sky Force dance move alongside Veer Pahariya; says, ‘Agar kisi cheez ko dil se…’

Veer Pahariya made his acting debut with the movie Sky Force in January 2025. His one-leg dance step from the song Rang quickly went viral and became a reel trend. Now, Farah Khan has broken the internet with a video in which she performed the dance move alongside Veer. She revealed that she had been wishing to do it for a long time.

Advertisement

Today, April 7, 2025, Farah Khan took to Instagram and shared a video in which she was seen dancing to the Sky Force song Rang with her crew. Then she cheered as Veer Pahariya joined her. The duo happily did the one-leg step together and shared a sweet hug at the end. Farah clapped and said, “Superb.”

The filmmaker was dressed in a red top and denim pants, while Veer donned a white t-shirt and blue jeans.

In the caption, Farah wrote, “Iv been dying to do this step ever since i saw @veerpahariya doing it!” Referring to her film Om Shanti Om’s dialogue, she continued, “Agar kisi cheez ko dil se maango (If you ask for something from your heart)..” along with a laughing emoji. The director added, “(pls remember im 60 now).”

Have a look at Farah Khan’s video with Veer Pahariya:

Netizens couldn’t keep calm in the comments section of the video. One person said, “Wowww...! You were & are the best...it looks like Sweet 60,” while another wrote, “Awesome love this song.” A user stated, “THIS STEP ALWAYS STOLE THE SHOW , FABULOUS,” and another shared, “age is timeless, lovely step ..keep dancing Farah ji.”

Advertisement

A comment read, “Grace, charm, and just the right dose of cuteness—this reel is pure gold, just like the duo! @farahkhankunder @veerpahariya.” Many others conveyed their love with red hearts and fire emojis.

Talking about Sky Force, the film was released in cinemas on January 24, 2025, during the Republic Day weekend. Alongside debutant Veer Pahariya, it starred Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and Sharad Kelkar. Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur directed the aerial action drama.

ALSO READ: Aashram Season 3: Bobby Deol reacts to Prakash Jha-directed series’ success; ‘It’s not just me…’