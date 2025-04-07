A Minecraft Movie 1st Weekend Global Box Office Update: Jack Black and Jason Momoa's BLOCKBUSTER smashes USD 300 million already

The long-awaited A Minecraft Movie made a blockbuster start at the global box office, registering a USD 301 million debut weekend between April 4 to 6. Based on Mojang Studios’s iconic video game, the film depicting the world in blocks earned gold for Warner Bros, which had been struggling with duds like Mickey 17 and The Alto Knights until recently.

Advertisement

The fantasy adventure headlined by Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and more opened with USD 157 million in the United States and grossed an additional USD 144 million overseas across 74 markets, propelling its total to the aforementioned figure—making it the biggest worldwide launch ever for a live-action video game adaptation.

If we include animation, the film ranks second only to The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which opened with USD 377 million globally.

It is also now only the fifth PG-rated film in history to cross the USD 300 million mark during its opening weekend, joining the ranks of Moana 2 (USD 289.3M), Frozen II (USD 358.2M), Beauty and the Beast (USD 357M), and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

A Minecraft Movie has also claimed the 40th spot on the list of biggest global openings of all time, surpassing Deadpool 2’s USD 300.4 million haul.

Directed by Jared Hess, the film blends adventure, comedy, and fantasy, staying true to the creative spirit of the original game. The plot follows four misfits who get pulled into the iconic 2011 game’s pixelated world, where they must team up with expert crafter Steve to navigate the perilous terrains of the unknown realm and find their way back home.

Advertisement

A Minecraft Movie’s road to the big screen was a long one. Initially announced in 2014, the production underwent multiple rewrites and directorial changes before taping could commence in New Zealand in early 2024. Wrapping filming in mid-2024, the project was handed over to Sony Pictures Imageworks, Weta FX, and Digital Domain to add special effects, while Mark Mothersbaugh shouldered the score. Both these aspects of the endeavor are being widely praised by fans.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics following its March 30 London premiere, A Minecraft Movie has clearly resonated with fans both new and nostalgic. With no major competition, the film is expected to dominate the spring box office in the weeks ahead.

ALSO READ: 7 Highest-Grossing Video Game Movies Worldwide; The Super Mario Bros Movie tops list