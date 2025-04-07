Hana-Doll*: Reinterpretation of Flowering Episode 1 Begins Flower Doll Project; Release Date, Where To Stream And More

Hana-Doll*: Reinterpretation of Flowering is the anime adaptation of Hana-Doll, a Japanese 2.5D mixed-media franchise by Movic. The story revolves around the ‘Flower Doll Project,’ a system designed to engineer ideal idols by implanting flower seeds into select young men.

These seeds induce transformative physical and psychological effects to mold them into perfection. Produced by A-Real Studios, the anime adapts the Flowering drama CD series, the project's first season. Unlike the manga or stage plays, this series focuses solely on the original audio stories, following six aspiring idols who devote themselves to the project’s rigorous expectations and changes.

Advertisement

Hana-Doll*: Reinterpretation of Flowering Episode 1 will be titled ‘Do Flower Dolls Dream of Being Idols?’ It will introduce the six boys selected for the project as they begin their tense shared living situation. While most attempt to bond, one will refuse any interaction, souring the atmosphere.

Their early lessons will end up going poorly, with disjointed efforts and repeated mistakes. The episode will also spotlight the researchers overseeing the experiment and allude to the project's concealed objective. The episode will likely end with one member uncovering a startling piece of information.

Hana-Doll*: Reinterpretation of Flowering Episode 1 is set to air on Japanese TV at 10:30 pm JST on Wednesday, April 9, 2025. Fans should keep in mind that the release time will differ depending on the region and time zone.

As of now, there is no confirmed international streaming information. In Japan, Hana-Doll*: Reinterpretation of Flowering Episode 1 will air on Tokyo MX and other networks, with streaming platforms such as ABEMA and Hulu offering it domestically.

Advertisement

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates from the Hana-Doll*: Reinterpretation of Flowering anime.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

ALSO READ: Please Put Them On, Takamine-san! Episode 2: Shirota Gets A New Job; Release Date, Where To Stream And More